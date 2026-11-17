Prime Minister Andy Burnham says UK lost more than it gained after its divorce from the bloc.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said the Brexit promise failed to deliver for the United Kingdom and that the country needs to reset its relationship with the European Union to combat growing global isolationism.

During a speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London on Monday, Burnham compared the outcome of Britain’s divorce from the EU, triggered by a 2016 referendum, to the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, in which no one is willing to tell the ruler that he is, in fact, naked.

“I do try to say things as I see them,” Burnham said. “And to be frank, we have lost more than we have gained in the last 10 years. The hard Brexit we were given is not good enough for Britain.”

The remarks come ahead of a UK-EU summit in Brussels on Friday, which Burnham said could deliver “real improvements in people’s everyday lives in areas of the country that have felt neglected for too long”.

Any deal, he said, would have to pass three tests: it would have to be consistent with Labour’s manifesto and red lines, improve the Brexit deal to align with what people voted for in 2016 and pass his Makerfield Test, his benchmark for ensuring real improvements for people in parts of the UK that have long felt neglected.

The meeting is a key step in his pledge to reset relations with the 27-nation bloc a decade after the UK voted to leave and six years after its 2020 departure.

The UK is expected to seal a deal on trading food and drink, and make agreements on energy and emissions and a plan to let young people work for limited periods across Britain and the EU.

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Burnham said the promise of the pro-Brexit campaign that Britain would “take back control” of its borders, laws and economy had not been delivered. Trade with EU countries has dropped sharply, and estimates of the economic damage range from 4 percent to 8 percent of the UK’s gross domestic product, he said.

Seeking to draw a line under a decade of political turmoil that has made him Britain’s seventh prime minister since 2016, Burnham said the UK was back on the world stage. He argued the country is well positioned to lead in an era of renewed international cooperation because of its experience since 2016.

“Brexit was the first domino to fall in a global move towards more isolationism and protectionism,” he said. “It is exactly what our enemies wanted. Russia wanted disunity within NATO and a weaker Europe.”

Burnham said that he will open a discussion with EU partners on Britain’s long-term relationship with the bloc soon after the Brussels summit. His spokesperson Tom Wells said on Monday that “no assumptions are being made” and “the British public will be the boss of any outcome”.

Until the next national election, Burnham remains bound by the pledge of Keir Starmer, whom he replaced as centre-left Labour Party leader and prime minister, not to rejoin the bloc’s tariff-free customs union or frictionless single market for goods, services and workers.

Erasing that pledge would reignite a subject that split the country: the 2016 referendum vote was 52 percent in favour of leaving the EU and 48 percent in support of remaining.