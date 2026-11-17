Settler group also sanctioned for blocking Gaza aid as foreign secretary calls for ‘protecting the two-state solution’.

The government of the United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on eight Israeli construction companies involved in building Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and a settler group blocking aid to Gaza.

The companies affected in Tuesday’s asset freezes include Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd and SAG (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, which construct and develop homes in West Bank settlements, which are illegal under international law.

The measures were announced shortly before the final deadlines for the tenders for E1, a settlement project that would bisect the West Bank and cut it off from occupied East Jerusalem, fragmenting the land Palestinians hope will form the heart of an independent state.

“Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach,” British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said in a statement. “That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution.”

The government also imposed sanctions on Tzav 9, a group it said had regularly blocked humanitarian aid trucks from delivering food, water and fuel to the Gaza Strip.

Reporting from London, Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull said the sanctions on Tzav 9 come after the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office has noted that thousands of families in Gaza are in dire need of aid after “catastrophic” floods.

Britain’s relationship with Israel has deteriorated significantly over the past three years because of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza as well as the Israeli government’s plans to expand settlements in the West Bank.

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Israel in September threatened to close the British consulate building in East Jerusalem in response to London’s decision to impose trade sanctions on Israeli settlements.

British and Israeli diplomats last month reached a last-minute agreement to avoid the closure.

Attacks in West Bank continue

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Israeli forces carried out a series of raids and arrests in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

A Palestinian woman was killed in an attack on Monday night by Israeli settlers firing live ammunition at Palestinians in the area of the village of Ein ad-Duyuk at-Tahta in Jericho governorate, according to medical sources.

The Jericho Governmental Hospital reported that 10 Palestinians were injured by the settlers’ gunfire, including an elderly man.

Israeli soldiers also raided the Jalazone refugee camp and arrested two people in addition to arresting another person from el-Bireh after searching a home.

Troops also stormed Nablus, Tubas and the villages of Khallet al-Louza and Beit Falouh in Bethlehem governorate, raiding homes and shops and firing tear gas.