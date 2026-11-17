United Kingdom authorities have passed the investigation to the United States ‘in line with existing international protocols’.

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A senior United States soldier assigned to NATO who was arrested in Britain last week on suspicion of spying for Russia has been transferred to US military custody, United Kingdom police have said.

The Head of Counter Terrorism Police (CTP), Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said on Tuesday that authorities in London have passed the investigation to US partners “in line with existing international protocols”.

The 41-year-old man was arrested by British police on November 10 near Gloucester on suspicion of offences under Section 1 and Section 3 of the UK National Security Act 2023.

Section 1 relates to obtaining or disclosing protected information, while Section 3 relates to assisting a foreign intelligence service.

“These are extremely serious allegations, and our collective response should send a strong message that we will act swiftly and robustly where we suspect this kind of espionage activity taking place,” Taylor said.

He added, “We will continue to support our US colleagues as they take the matter forwards.”

US FBI Director Kash Patel said the army officer is in US custody as a “result of an espionage investigation” between the FBI’s Philadelphia field office and Legat London in addition to partners at “UK Counter Terrorism Policing, MI5, UK Defence Counter Intelligence, and the US Army Counterintelligence Command.”

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command (ACIC), said the case illustrated the “remarkable partnership” between ACIC, US Army prosecutors, the FBI, the US Department of Justice, and the UK.

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Stinchon added that this example sends a “stark warning to any service member suspected of violating the oath”.

The case is believed to be the first time a US soldier was found to be under suspicion of spying for a foreign government while in the UK.