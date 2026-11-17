US President Trump said the deals would prevent ‘coercion by any single foreign supplier’.

United States President Donald Trump says that members of the Quad, a security grouping of the US and three Indo-Pacific countries, have reached agreements aimed at securing supply chains of critical minerals.

Trump met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi – the other Quad leaders – in the Philippines on Thursday.

“Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Trump said in remarks ahead of the meeting in Manila.

During the meeting, Trump said the agreements on critical minerals aimed to prevent “coercion by any single foreign supplier”. He did not single out China, which dominates global rare earth supplies.

Trump later said the US would have “everything we need” on rare earths in 10 months.

“We are making rare earth at a level that we’ve never made before. We’re going to catch them [China] within 10 months,” he said.

China last year imposed restrictions on exports of rare earths amid a trade dispute with the US. In June, the two sides agreed a deal aimed at restoring the US’s access to China’s rare earth supplies.

In a statement after the leaders’ meeting, the Quad expressed “grave concerns” about “economic coercion”, including through arbitrary export restrictions.

While the statement did not name any country, the US and Japan have complained about China’s restrictions on ‌exports of rare earths vital to the manufacturing of everything from electric cars to mobile phones.

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China has effectively shut off exports of key critical minerals to Japan for nearly a year as relations between Asia’s two largest economies have nosedived.

It was Trump’s first meeting of the Quad grouping – which his predecessor US President Joe Biden regarded as a signature foreign policy initiative.

Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at the Clinton Institute at University College Dublin, told Al Jazeera that the meeting suggested the Quad grouping had a “functioning relationship”.

“Given the damage to the Quad during the Trump administration, including the instability caused by Trump’s tariffs on India, and India’s response by diversifying, the Quad meeting and statements like this give reassurance that there is still a functioning relationship,” Lucas said. “I’m not sure I’d call it an alliance, as I don’t think the Trump folks believe in alliances.”

Trump also joined a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila on the first day of a three-day trip to Asia.

After the Philippines, Trump will travel to China and attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, where he is expected to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the talks will focus on topics of “groundbreaking significance”, including “safeguarding world peace”.

Asked by reporters about a CNN report which claimed that US intelligence had determined Tehran was developing plans to use a so-called “dirty bomb” to target officials in the Trump administration, Trump said he was “looking into it”.

He said that if Iran posed an “imminent threat” to Washington, “they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before”.

He added that he “hoped” Iran did not pose a threat, but that he took such a scenario “very seriously” because “they happen to be crazy”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghei said in a post on X that “Those who initiated the aggression against Iran are now seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations, including the recent claims published by The New York Times and the fabricated media narrative surrounding an alleged ‘dirty bomb’ propagated by CNN.”