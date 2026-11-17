Online petition with more than 32,000 signatures demands the university ‘cancel Nathan Cofnas’s invitation to speak’.

Thousands of people have signed a petition and protests are planned at the University of Oxford against the appearance of Nathan Cofnas, an American academic and self-described “race realist” accused of racism.

Cofnas, who had accused the late Professor Jason Arday of plagiarism last July, is due to give a talk at Oxford’s Oriel College on Tuesday evening at an event organised by the Oxford Reform student society, which is linked to the far-right Reform UK party.

Cofnas has drawn controversy for years with his eugenics-linked views tying race to intelligence, writing that Black people were less intelligent than others in an article which led to his dismissal from his position at a college at Emmanuel College, Cambridge.

He was suspended as a postdoctoral researcher at Ghent University in Belgium in August after making plagiarism allegations against Arday, a Black Cambridge professor. Arday consistently denied allegations of plagiarism but acknowledged errors in his work.

Arday was later found dead in his home after resigning his post amid the ballooning scandal.

Cofnas was later allowed to resume some academic work at Ghent remotely, without teaching, while an investigation continued.

The Oxford Reform student society defended its event – titled “Is DEI Undermining Higher Education?”, referring to diversity, equity and inclusion – and said it is “committed to broadening participation in university life”.

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In a statement, Oxford University said the event being hosted on its grounds “does not imply endorsement by the College of the views of its speakers”.

An online petition demanding the university “cancel Nathan Cofnas’s invitation to speak” has more than 32,000 signatures.

“Ideas platformed at Oxford do not stay in the lecture theatre”, the petition said.