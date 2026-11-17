Ships struck as US reinforces its military presence in the Middle East, with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt arriving in the region.

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Fresh attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and a drone alert at a major gas field in northern Iraq have raised concerns over the security of energy infrastructure across the region, as tensions between the United States and Iran persist despite diplomatic efforts to end their conflict.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday that two oil tankers had struck naval mines and caught fire while attempting to cross the southern part of the strait through a route Tehran considers unauthorised.

Separately, Iran’s regular navy said another tanker had caught fire and become immobilised after striking a mine in restricted waters east of the strait.

The claims could not be independently verified, and Iranian authorities did not identify the vessels involved.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency separately reported two tanker attacks in the strait on Monday.

In the latest incident, a tanker was disabled and an engine room fire broke out following an attack seven nautical miles (13km) north of Khasab, Oman.

Earlier, the maritime monitoring agency said another tanker had been struck by an unidentified projectile while travelling out of the strait, also causing an engine room fire. No casualties were reported.

It remained unclear whether either incident was connected to the mine strikes claimed by Iran.

The incidents followed a series of attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks. The United Nations’ International Maritime Organization recorded 136 security incidents involving vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East between March 1 and November 11, including 35 in October alone.

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Drone alert at Iraq gas field

The threats to maritime energy shipments came as another security alert raised concerns over energy infrastructure elsewhere in the region.

In Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, warning sirens sounded after a drone flew over the Khor Mor gas field on Monday, Reuters reported, citing two security sources.

There were no immediate reports of a strike or damage from the latest incident.

Production at Khor Mor had already been halted the previous week following a suspected drone attack that sparked a fire and disrupted 2.8 gigawatts of electricity generation, according to United Arab Emirates-based Dana Gas, one of the facility’s operators.

The field is a major source of natural gas for electricity generation in the Kurdish region, making disruptions particularly significant for local power supplies.

It has faced repeated attacks that Iraqi Kurdish officials have blamed on Iranian-backed armed groups.

No group was identified as responsible for Monday’s drone overflight.

The developments came as the US reinforced its military presence in the Middle East, with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt arriving in the region.

A US official confirmed its arrival to Al Jazeera on Monday, bringing the number of American aircraft carriers operating in the US Central Command area to three, as tensions with Iran remained high and diplomatic efforts to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz remained stalled.