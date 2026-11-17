Russia’s Defence Ministry says preliminary findings on the crash point to equipment failure.

A military plane has crashed in western Siberia, killing all 19 people on board, according to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry, cited by local media.

The Antonov An-12 transport aircraft went down in an unpopulated area near the city of Kemerovo, about 3,000km east of Moscow. The An-12 typically has a crew of six.

Air force experts were investigating the cause of the crash, but preliminary findings pointed to equipment failure.

“A commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces is working at the site to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” the ministry’s statement was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

Regional Governor Ilya Seredyuk, posting on Telegram from the scene of the accident, said emergency crews had extinguished a fire. He said crews were helping to investigate the accident.

Seredyuk, in a video posted online showing the site of the accident near the village of Yagunovo, said the plane had been flying through the region when it crashed.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, launched an inquiry into possible violations of flight safety rules, a standard practice following crashes.

The An-12 is a Soviet-built four-engine turboprop transport plane that has been in service since the late 1950s. More than 1,000 were built, and some still remain in operation in Russia and other nations.

In September, a Russian Tupolev Tu-95 military aircraft crashed in the eastern region of Amur, killing six crew members and injuring a seventh.