Venancio Mondlane faces five charges, the most serious being instigating ‘terrorism’.

Mozambique’s opposition leader has arrived at the country’s Supreme Court to stand trial over his alleged role in deadly protests that followed 2024’s disputed election results.

Venancio Mondlane addressed reporters outside the court in Maputo on Tuesday. He faces five charges, the most serious of which is instigating “terrorism”. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to 24 years.

“I arrive calm and confident in my legal team,” Mondlane said.

Months of antigovernment protests broke out in Mozambique in 2024 after Mondlane came second in national elections. President Daniel Chapo and his Frelimo party beat Mondlane, extending Frelimo’s time in power to more than 50 years. Mondlane disputes the results, and his allegations of harassment of the opposition have been echoed by rights groups, including Human Rights Watch.

Following the elections in 2024, the organisation said the vote had been marred by political killings, widespread irregularities, and restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly. Frelimo denies any wrongdoing.

Amnesty International says more than 300 people were killed during protests against the election results. It accused authorities of waging a crackdown against demonstrators, with police allegedly using unlawful force, mass arbitrary arrests and suppression of information.

Mondlane has also been charged with inciting “terrorism”, advocacy of crime, public incitement to a crime, and incitement of civil disobedience.

Thousands of people gathered for protests in response to calls by Mondlane to organise against the results. While preparing to challenge the vote, Mondlane’s lawyer and aide were shot dead.

Advertisement

Before Tuesday’s trial, Mondlane accused the government of attempting to silence him during a livestream on Facebook.

“The message being sent is that you must remain silent. You must remain in captivity, in prison, in darkness,” he said.

“In truth, Venancio is being used as an example to an entire generation: A warning that nobody should dare to rise up against the regime, against an empire of kleptocracy, or against the system of oppression that we have lived under for 50 years.”

Mondlane denies all charges against him.