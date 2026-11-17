Iran claims drone strike on US radar was retaliation for alleged airspace violations by US military drones.

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Kuwait’s army has said the Gulf country is under attack by drones while the United States and Iran traded blows, marking escalating tensions in the region as a peace deal remains elusive.

The military said in a statement on X on Tuesday that “any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile attacks”.

The US earlier carried out several attacks on Iran’s southern island of Qeshm, in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Iran said it launched a drone attack on a US radar system in Bahrain.

“The American attack on locations on Qeshm island caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas,” Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, told the official IRNA news agency on Tuesday.

He said the situation was under control and relief agencies were on full alert. IRNA reported five to six explosions on the island on Tuesday evening.

A US official told Al Jazeera the strike hit a missile launch site on Qeshm, in response to Iran’s earlier attack on a US base in Bahrain.

US Central Command said Iranian drones aimed at a US radar system at an air base in Bahrain “were intercepted without any damage to US equipment or personnel”.

Bahrain attack

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it carried out a “precision operation” with drones on the US-operated radar at the Sheikh Isa air base, in response to “repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones”.

Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, said its air defences intercepted the attack, and blasts were heard over the capital, Manama, according to the AFP news agency.

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It was the third Iranian drone attack on Bahrain in five days after a lull of several weeks. Friday’s strike was the first Iranian attack on a Gulf country since early September, AFP reported. Reuters said it came after a Bahraini court sentenced 64 people, mostly Shia clerics, to life in prison for allegedly colluding with Iran.

Kuwait’s armed forces said on Tuesday night that its air defences were responding to “hostile drone attacks” and urged the public to follow safety instructions.

It did not say where the drones came from or whether there were casualties or damage.

Tankers hit in Hormuz

Iran’s armed forces said three oil tankers struck naval mines while trying to cross the strait on Tuesday. The US military says it cleared the main routes of mines.

Since the war began on February 28, Iran has tried to restrict traffic through the strait, which normally carries about a fifth of the world’s oil, insisting that ships use only routes it has authorised. The US has responded with a naval blockade of Iranian ports and has escorted tankers.

Another tanker, the Panamanian-flagged Tara Gas, was struck on Monday about seven nautical miles north of Khasab, in Oman, causing a fire in its engine room, according to the security firm Vanguard.

Vanguard and India’s ports minister initially said all 25 crew, 24 of them Indian, were safe. But the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said the vessel was hit a second time and the crew were “currently unaccounted for”. India’s ports minister later said the crew had abandoned the vessel after a second attack and that one Indian sailor was missing. Another Panamanian-flagged tanker, the On Phoenix, was hit by an unidentified projectile off Oman’s coast on Monday.

Ongoing diplomacy

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, and his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, discussed safeguarding shipping and diplomatic options in Muscat, Oman’s news agencies said.

A third US aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, arrived in the Middle East on Monday, and US President Donald Trump is due to hold a three-way summit on Thursday in China with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the Iran war is on the agenda.