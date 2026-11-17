The lawmaker is opting to put progressive opponents on record as he vies to become the chamber’s first Black speaker.

On the eve of Democratic leadership elections in the United States House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries has confirmed plans to force fellow Democrats to take a recorded vote on his nomination for speaker.

Jeffries, the chamber’s current minority leader, told reporters at the US Capitol on Tuesday he was taking the new approach instead of — as some of his top allies had hoped — a vote by acclamation, which requires no ballot.

The move effectively forces House Democrats to publicly weigh in on whether they support Jeffries’s leadership.

Jeffries, a New York Democrat poised to become the House’s first Black speaker, argued that a recorded vote was the same method his party used when it retook control of the chamber in 2018 during President Donald Trump’s first term.

“It certainly seems to me to be appropriate that we take exactly the same approach to give every single person the opportunity to weigh in, one way or the other, on who the caucus feels is best positioned … to help move us forward into the new Congress,” Jeffries said during his news conference.

The strategy shift, which was first reported by Punchbowl News, comes amid growing Democratic dissent over having Jeffries in control of the party’s messaging and policy priorities in the US House.

Some progressive members, particularly newly elected ones, had reportedly threatened to call for a recorded vote to extract policy concessions from Jeffries.

Without unanimous backing, the vote to nominate Jeffries could highlight dissent within the Democratic Party.

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One of the most vocal holdouts, Congressman-elect Don Leonard of Ohio, has publicly refused to commit to Jeffries unless he received guarantees on some progressive priorities, including halting US military aid to Israel and reforming campaign finance standards set by the Supreme Court case Citizens United.

“Unless Speaker Jeffries is willing to commit to enforcing our nation’s laws like the Leahy Law against Israeli genocide in Gaza, unless the speaker is willing to get to the heart of this crisis which is Citizens United, he will not have my vote,” the Ohio Democrat said in a video posted to social media.

Jeffries’s preemptive countermove effectively strips progressive members of leverage heading into Wednesday’s closed-door vote by forcing them to go on record against his leadership.

It also highlights a weakness in their efforts: the lack of another candidate for speaker.

On Monday, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts dismissed the idea she would mount a challenge to Jeffries.

Last week, she rallied her social media followers to sign a petition to shape the Democratic majority’s agenda, spurring questions about whether she would run for the speaker role. But she has since brushed those aside.

“I do not need to be the speaker of the House to speak for the people,” Pressley said at a town hall in her district.

When asked about the resistance he faces from his fellow Democrats, Jeffries told reporters they would “have to talk to” dissenting party members about why they oppose his leadership.

“We’re going to have a vote tomorrow. The caucus is going to be able to work its will. And we’ll see what the outcome is tomorrow,” Jeffries said. “In less than 24 hours, you’ll be able to know.”

Jeffries is expected to handily win Wednesday’s vote, which would give the leader an idea of the support he has when the 120th Congress is sworn in on January 3.

The speakership will be confirmed in a separate roll call vote on the floor of the US House early in the new year.