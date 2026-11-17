The Palestinian Health Ministry says Fadda Mohammed Fheidat, 72, was shot dead by Israeli settlers.

Israeli settlers have killed an elderly Palestinian woman and wounded 10 other people in a pogrom in the central occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry named the woman killed as Fadda Mohammed Fheidat, 72.

The attack began early on Tuesday in the Duyuk al-Tahta neighbourhood on the outskirts of Jericho city, where settlers forcibly took over several properties earlier this month.

Witnesses told the news agency Reuters that a group of settlers began shooting outside Fheidat’s home, and Palestinian residents threw stones to defend themselves. More settlers arrived and fired at Palestinian homes, including Fheidat’s, the witnesses said.

Ahmed Aref, 62, Fheidat’s brother-in-law, said that a bullet hit her in the head as she stood in front of her house.

“I found her lying on the ground, with blood coming from her head,” he said.

The Israeli military did not comment on the woman’s death, but said it was dealing with “ongoing incidents” in which Israelis and Palestinians were wounded in an alleged car-ramming.

Fheidat’s son, Arafat, rushed to the scene after hearing she was hurt. His wife, Naama Fheidat, said he was in shock and accidentally hit a settler’s car parked in the driveway.

Witnesses said the settlers were not in the car, and that they then fired wildly, wounding several people, including Arafat, in the torso.

Arafat Fheidat said the Israeli military stopped the ambulance he was in as he was being taken to hospital in Ramallah and arrested him.

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The military told Reuters a group of Palestinians in a car “accelerated their vehicle toward an Israeli vehicle and rammed it”, claiming that there were both Israeli and Palestinian casualties.

The settler attack comes about two weeks after settlers took over eight homes in Duyuk al-Tahta, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Binyamin Regional Council, which represents settlers in the area, said it had helped facilitate the move of families into eight homes purchased from Palestinians.

Jericho’s Palestinian governor, Hussein Hamayel, has said the settlers could not legally buy the land because it belongs to the state.

Israeli pogroms in the occupied West Bank have surged to what the United Nations has called an “unprecedented level”, following the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023 and the subsequent genocidal war on Gaza.

According to the UN, at least 1,143 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023, including 250 children.

The figure includes Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers living in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) said 2026 is on track to be the most violent year for settler-related violence since it began monitoring the occupied West Bank a decade ago. In July alone, 11 people were killed in four incidents involving armed settlers alongside Israeli forces.