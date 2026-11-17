Talk of new provinces has gathered pace, but there is no formal proposal or agreement among governing parties.

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Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s defence minister has said the country could have multiple new provinces as early as the New Year.

“My own view is that New Year will see this, the new system also, God willing,” Khwaja Asif told a private news channel programme this week.

Asif, a senior leader of the governing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, was discussing proposals to carve new provinces out of the existing four: Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

But Asif stressed that he was offering his own assessment. “I have no inside information at this time, and even if I did, obviously I cannot spill it over on a show,” he said.

Nearly four months after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi first pitched the idea publicly, the proposal appears to be gaining steam. Yet no draft constitutional amendment, agreed number of provinces or timetable have been made public.

Here is what we know about the proposal, the constitutional process, the referendum being discussed to implement it and the concerns raised by political parties:

What is being proposed and why now?

At an economic summit in Islamabad on July 30, Naqvi, considered a close confidant of military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, said Pakistan needed new administrative units to improve governance.

“Unless units are made and they take ownership and a new leadership comes, this will not happen,” he said.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has spoken of 12 to 15 provinces to be created through consensus.

Supporters argue that the four provinces are too large to deliver services effectively to a population of about 250 million and a constitutional amendment in 2010 aimed at decentralising powers and resources to districts and cities has not been effective.

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“Powers and resources were taken in the name of the people and parked in the chief minister’s house. That is exactly why there is talk of smaller administrative units,” Mustafa Kamal, the federal health minister and a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Sindh’s second-largest party, said in television interviews this week.

But Kamal said the federal cabinet had not formally discussed the matter. Asked how many new units were planned, he said he did not know.

“I am also hearing all these things, watching everything, but officially I do not know at all,” he said.

Malik Ahmad Khan, the Punjab Assembly speaker and a PML-N leader, told Al Jazeera that Asif had not explained his timeline.

Kamal, however, pointed to the political calendar: Elections for the Senate, the upper chamber of Pakistan’s Parliament, are due early next year, followed by the federal budget.

“December is a very important month. There are Senate elections ahead. After that, the budget will come in June, so whatever has to happen has to happen before that,” he said.

How can Pakistan create new provinces?

Pakistan’s Constitution recognises four provinces but has no separate procedure for creating new ones. The debate, therefore, centres on Article 239, which governs constitutional amendments.

An amendment requires two-thirds of the total membership of each house of parliament: 224 of the 336 National Assembly members and 64 of the 96 senators.

Under Article 239(4), an amendment changing a province’s boundaries must also win two-thirds support in that province’s assembly before it goes to the president for assent. That would require, for example, 248 of the 371 members in the Punjab Assembly and 112 of the 168 in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

“With this specific system in place in the constitution”, no other “route can be used” to try to carve out provinces, Abdul Moiz Jaferii, a Karachi-based constitutional lawyer, told Al Jazeera.

There has been an earlier attempt. In May 2012, the Punjab Assembly unanimously adopted two resolutions moved by Rana Sanaullah, the then-provincial law minister and now an adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling for a South Punjab province and the restoration of Bahawalpur province.

In March 2013, the Senate passed a constitutional amendment bill to create a Bahawalpur Janoobi Punjab province.

But it lapsed days later when the National Assembly’s term ended without the lower house taking it up.

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Jaferii also questioned whether creating new provinces would necessarily improve governance.

“New provinces would not in and of themselves make government work better. They would allow for smaller administrative units, which in theory are easier to manage. But these units can be achieved without constitutional tinkering with provincial boundaries,” he said.

Could a referendum decide the issue?

Last week, Naqvi told reporters in Lahore that the question of creating new provinces should be put to the public.

“If the people say they should not be made, I am 100 percent with them that they should not be made. If the people say they should be made, then let them be made,” he said.

Article 48(6) of the constitution allows the prime minister to refer a matter of national importance to a joint sitting of parliament.

If the joint session approves it, the matter could go to a referendum that poses a “yes” or “no” question to voters. But legal experts said a referendum’s outcome is not binding on the government.

Malik said the route was legitimate and elected representatives could not disregard the public’s decision.

“Now if the government decides that it has to go to Article 48 and first take the opinion of the public and present before parliament what question they frame, then this is also their right and very much constitutional,” he told Al Jazeera.

Kamal said a referendum remained an option if parties could not agree on an amendment.

Jaferii, however, said a referendum could not replace the constitutional amendment process.

“A referendum cannot be used as a substitute to such a specifically delineated process, nor do referenda allow for the asking of anything but a binary question from the population as a whole, the answer to which is not binding upon those asking it,” he said.

Pakistan has held three referendums, each under a military ruler.

In 1960, about 80,000 local councillors, known as Basic Democrats, were asked whether they had confidence in Ayub Khan, the country’s military ruler and its first field marshal. They said they did.

In 1984, voters were asked whether they endorsed General Zia-ul-Haq’s Islamisation programme with a “yes” counted as a vote for him to stay on as president for five more years.

In 2002, General Pervez Musharraf used one to secure a five-year presidential term.

“Referendum is not a first option – referendum is a second option, just like we have governor rule, emergency clauses in the constitution, but they are not there to be applied regularly, normally,” Majid Nizami, a Lahore-based political analyst, told Al Jazeera.

How much would new provinces cost, and what about money and water?

Currently, Pakistan’s provinces receive 57.5 percent of the federal pool of taxes. This financial year, that amounts to 8.64 trillion rupees ($31.2bn).

Punjab receives 51.74 percent of the provincial share, Sindh 24.55 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14.62 percent and Balochistan 9.09 percent. What they get is proportionate to their populations.

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However, the constitution does not specify how an existing province’s share should be divided among any new provinces created from it.

The Islamabad-based Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) estimated in October that dividing Punjab into three provinces would cost 46.9 billion to 56.2 billion rupees ($169m to $203m) a year.

A stress-test scenario in which all 30 of Pakistan’s divisions became provinces would cost 609.2 billion to 730.3 billion rupees ($2.2bn to $2.64bn), PRIME estimated.

The estimates excluded one-off set-up costs, police forces and full secretariats. PRIME also said equal Senate representation for each province would increase the upper house from 96 to 142 seats if Punjab alone were divided.

Water remains a question too. The 1991 Water Apportionment Accord, which allocates Indus River system water among the four provinces, is not part of the constitution. None of the proposals made public so far has explained how water or financial resources would be shared among any new provinces.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh’s local government minister and deputy general secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh, said Pakistan’s economy could not bear the cost of additional assemblies, secretariats, chief minister and governor houses, and courts.

“Is making provinces like building a new housing society or setting up a new industry?” he told Al Jazeera.

Nizami also questioned how the proposed administrative units would sustain themselves economically.

“What will their economic model be? What will their growth model be? All of this is unclear right now,” he said.

Where do the PML-N and PPP stand?

The PPP, the PML-N’s main coalition partner nationally, governs Sindh. In September, the Sindh Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the province’s division.

President Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP’s cochairman, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday.

Local media reported that Zardari reiterated the PPP’s opposition to dividing Sindh.

Shah said Sindh does not need new provinces and the PPP opposed a referendum because the constitution already set out the process. Other provinces, he said, could decide for themselves.

“If the Punjab Assembly has passed that provinces should be made there, then make them there. If the KP Assembly passed that provinces should be made there, then make provinces there,” he said.

Kamal, a former Karachi mayor, rejected that position. “Definitely Karachi should be an administrative unit. Karachi should be a provincial government,” he said in a recent interview with local media. Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, is the MQM-P’s biggest stronghold.

The PML-N has no formal policy and said it would state its position when the matter reaches parliament. Malik, too, deferred to the party leadership.

“This matter remains the prerogative of the leadership of the party,” he told Al Jazeera.

Naqvi, meanwhile. has said no change will be made without coalition partners’ agreement. “If they all agree, everything will happen,” he said in Lahore.

“Otherwise nothing will.”