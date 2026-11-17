A CNN report quoting unnamed US officials alleges Tehran is developing plans for an attack on officials in Washington, DC.

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CNN has reported that United States intelligence indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration with a “dirty bomb” or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC. The broadcaster quotes seven unnamed US officials.

However, the report sets out no evidence to support the claims.

According to CNN, its sources described the planning as an effort by Tehran to give itself options, not as an imminent attack. One source said US intelligence had picked up Iranian “chatter” indicating that bomb-making materials had been stashed inside the US. That claim has not been independently verified.

The White House said it was “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time, there are no credible threats to the homeland”. Iran’s mission to the United Nations said Tehran “categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations”.

The report was released as talks to end the US-Israel war on Iran have stalled and Trump said last week that Washington does not “need” a deal. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has just arrived in the region, bringing the number of US carriers there to three and adding to fears of a renewed escalation.

So what is a dirty bomb? Could Iran build one? And how seriously should the latest claims be taken?

What is a ‘dirty bomb’?

A dirty bomb, technically known as a radiological dispersal device, combines conventional explosives, such as dynamite, with radioactive material. When the bomb explodes, the resulting blast scatters the radioactive material into the surrounding area.

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Unlike a nuclear weapon, a dirty bomb does not need enriched uranium or a nuclear chain reaction. The radioactive material can come from medical or industrial equipment, such as machines used in hospitals and research facilities. That makes a dirty bomb far cheaper and easier to build than a nuclear device. It is also far less destructive.

The main health risk comes from breathing in contaminated dust near the blast. As the material spreads, it becomes less concentrated and less harmful. The damage depends on the size of the explosive charge, the type and amount of radioactive material and the weather, especially the wind.

According to the US National Academy of Sciences, most dirty bombs would immediately contaminate an area of one or two city blocks although wind could carry radioactive particles over a few square miles.

Experts said dirty bombs are unlikely to cause mass casualties. In testimony to the US Senate in 2002, Richard Meserve, then-chairman of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, estimated that deaths in most scenarios would be in the tens, not the hundreds or thousands.

“It’s important to understand that a dirty bomb isn’t an off-the-shelf nuclear bomb. There aren’t any mushroom clouds and massive shockwaves tearing down buildings and killing hundreds of thousands of people in the blink of an eye,” Talha Abdulrazaq, a researcher at the University of Exeter’s Strategy and Security Institute told Al Jazeera. “Instead, its primary effect would be psychological panic and hysteria in the target state alongside radioactive contamination, turning the area hit into a no-go zone.”

That is why experts call dirty bombs “weapons of mass disruption” rather than weapons of mass destruction.

Does Iran have the ability to build one?

In theory, yes. But so do many states and armed groups.

A dirty bomb is “really easy to make”, Scott Roecker, vice president for nuclear materials security at the Nuclear Threat Initiative, told Al Jazeera in 2022. Radioactive sources used in medicine and industry can be found in many countries and building a crude device does not require advanced technical knowledge.

Iran has a large civilian nuclear programme. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s last assessment, it held about 440kg (970lb) of uranium enriched to 60 percent as of June 2025.

In an April analysis for the European Council on Foreign Relations, Jacek Siewiera, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, wrote that although the stockpile falls short of what is needed for a nuclear weapon, it “could be extraordinarily dangerous from a radiological and sabotage perspective”. He warned that a dirty bomb could be “either a deliberate element of escalation or an unintended consequence of weakened central control” because international institutions no longer know who controls Iran’s nuclear storage sites.

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But even enriched uranium is only weakly radioactive, which makes it a poor choice for a dirty bomb. Many analysts also argued that Tehran would be unlikely to waste material it spent decades producing.

A June 2025 analysis by Chris Kremidas-Courtney for the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre, a Bucharest-based think tank, reached a similar conclusion.

Iran is “widely believed to have access to sufficient radioactive material for use in dirty bombs, particularly from civilian nuclear and industrial sources”, he wrote. He pointed to isotopes such as caesium-137, used in cancer treatment, and cobalt-60, used in industrial radiography.

Kremidas-Courtney, however, described a dirty bomb as a possible “tool of last resort under extreme circumstances”. He also judged that the US “poses a high bar for direct infiltration” and ports and maritime chokepoints, such as the Strait of Hormuz, were more plausible targets.

Building a dirty bomb “is actually far easier than a conventional nuclear weapon” and does not require highly enriched uranium, Abdulrazaq said. Even after US strikes on the Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities, “a degraded capability doesn’t mean a destroyed capability,” he told Al Jazeera. “Iran certainly has access to all the components and expertise required to construct something as rudimentary as a dirty bomb.”

Iran “doesn’t have the missile or drone capability to strike US targets 10,000km [6,200 miles] and more away”, Abdulrazaq said. Therefore, any attack on Washington, DC, would almost certainly rely on clandestine smuggling networks or links to organised crime.

Even if Iran has the technical means, there is little public evidence that it has any ambition to build a dirty bomb, let alone set one off on US soil. Abdulrazaq said using a radiological weapon “would instantly destroy Iran’s remaining diplomatic credit” and would likely lead to an invasion and the collapse of its government.

“I highly doubt Iranian strategists are unaware of this reality, so the likelihood of a dirty bomb remains infinitesimally remote.”

How real is the threat?

According to CNN’s sources, US officials are divided on this point. One source said officials were debating whether Iran even had the personnel in place to carry out such an attack. The report also said there is no evidence that Tehran has decided to go ahead.

Iran does have a record of plotting against US officials. US prosecutors charged an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operative in 2024 over an alleged murder-for-hire plot against Trump. But CNN noted that such plotting has mostly focused on opportunities to target officials while they travel abroad.

The latest report followed a series of US media stories about alleged Iranian plots. In October, the Axios news website and The New York Times reported on a memo from the director of national intelligence warning that Iranian plots against US personnel abroad had reached “advanced stages”. One official said some Iranian operatives may already be active inside the US. The memo did not identify specific targets or methods.

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Critics said such reports, which often quote anonymous officials, risk building public support for escalation at a time when the war is deeply unpopular. In October, a Chicago Council on Global Affairs survey found that nearly 70 percent of respondents said the war was not worth fighting.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the CNN report as baseless. In a post on X, he suggested the claims were meant to frighten the public and build support for further hostile action against Iran.

Abdulrazaq noted that the claims came from “a US intelligence assessment rather than a direct threat made by Tehran”. “The Iraq war in 2003 and the lies surrounding Iraqi WMDs [weapons of mass destruction] is sufficient enough to doubt publicly communicated intelligence assessments in a wartime information environment,” he said.

He added that a dirty bomb attack would “hand-deliver the political rationale” for a major US war on Iran, including a ground invasion, with bipartisan support even after Democrats take control of Congress in January. “Iranian strategists aren’t stupid, and if I’m telling you this, they surely have made similar assessments, so I highly doubt the veracity of these intelligence reports,” he said.

Has the US gone to war on faulty intelligence before?

Yes. One example is Iraq.

Before the 2003 invasion, President George W Bush’s administration argued that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and links to al-Qaeda. In February 2003, Secretary of State Colin Powell made the US government’s case to the United Nations Security Council, including claims that Iraq had mobile biological weapons laboratories.

No stockpiles were found after the US-led invasion was carried out. In 2005, a presidential commission concluded that US intelligence on Iraq’s weapons had been “dead wrong”. Much of the case rested on unreliable sources, including an Iraqi defector codenamed “Curveball”, whose claims about mobile labs proved to be fabricated.

The media also came under scrutiny. In 2004, The New York Times published an editors’ note acknowledging that some of its pre-war coverage, much of it based on unnamed officials and Iraqi exiles, had not been as rigorous as it should have been.

Four decades earlier, two reported attacks on US destroyers in the Gulf of Tonkin that the US government had said were unprovoked were used to justify a major US escalation in Vietnam. However, North Vietnam carried out the first attack in 1964 after US raids on its coast, and later evidence showed the second reported North Vietnamese attack two days later most likely never happened.

Have dirty bombs ever been used?

No successful dirty bomb attack has ever been recorded.

In 1995, Chechen fighters planted a container of radioactive caesium in Moscow’s Izmailovsky Park, but it never detonated. In 1998, a container of radioactive material rigged with explosives was discovered and defused near a railway line in Chechnya.

There have been other scares. In 2002, US authorities arrested Jose Padilla, an American accused of plotting a dirty bomb attack though he was never charged. In 2013, a truck carrying radioactive cobalt-60 from a hospital was stolen in Mexico, prompting UN warnings that the material could be used in a dirty bomb.

In 2022, Russia accused Ukraine of preparing to set off a dirty bomb and blame Moscow. Western governments dismissed the claim as “transparently false”.