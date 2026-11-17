Three children and a woman were injured in the attack outside a central Dublin school in 2023.

Share Irish court jails man for life over Dublin knife attack that sparked riots on social media

A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to life behind bars for the attempted murder of three children in Dublin on November 23, 2023, in an attack that triggered rioting and looting in the Irish capital.

Riad Bouchaker, an Algerian national and Irish citizen, was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday after being found guilty in July on eight charges arising from the knife attack outside a school nearly three years ago.

His victims included a five-year-old girl, a six-year-old girl, a five-year-old boy and a woman in her mid-30s.

The youngest girl was stabbed in the heart, resulting in severe disability after her brain was deprived of oxygen for 40 minutes following the attack.

The girl, who is now eight, cannot speak and communicates only by blinking. She uses a wheelchair and is fed through a tube in her stomach because she is unable to swallow safely.

Bouchaker was also found guilty of assaulting childcare worker Leanne Flynn, who suffered serious injuries as she tried to protect the children.

Speaking outside the court, Garda Superintendent Colm Murphy, the senior investigating officer, acknowledged the actions of those who intervened, the Press Association reported.

“I just want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the actions of those that immediately reacted to the situation as it unfolded, in particular to Leanne Flynn, who undoubtedly her actions on the day saved lives,” he said.

Within hours of the attack, false information about the suspect’s identity spread online, fuelling anger among anti-immigration activists and far-right groups.

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The worst rioting seen in the Irish capital for decades erupted in the city centre as crowds clashed with police, set vehicles on fire and looted shops.

The violence shocked the country and triggered days of debate over immigration, online misinformation and public order.

Nearly 100 people were arrested, and more than 80 were charged with offences.

Bouchaker had pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault causing harm.

He also denied one count each of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm and brandishing a dangerous weapon, a kitchen knife.

Judge Tony Hunt told the jury that two years before the attack, Bouchaker had suffered from a benign brain tumour that required surgery.

Hunt also said that due to interventions by bystanders immediately after the attack, Bouchaker suffered a head injury that required hospital treatment.

He was found fit to stand trial, and “there is no suggestion that he was suffering mental disorder at the time of the incident”, the judge said.

Evidence was heard from more than 80 witnesses, including eyewitnesses, emergency responders, police and forensic experts.