Energy facilities, industrial units, ports and bridges, schools, hospitals and apartment buildings have already been hit in Iran and across the region.

Share Iranians fear more civilian infrastructure could be targeted in new US war on social media

Tehran, Iran – Iranians say they are concerned about United States media reports that civilian infrastructure could be hit if the US launches a new war on Iran.

The New York Times published an investigative report on Monday claiming some overlap between dam building in Iran and suspected underground missile sites, as well as military demand for water and electricity.

The report acknowledged that the connection remains speculative, but has received backlash for linking civilian infrastructure to the military.

Since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28, civilian infrastructure in Iran has been extensively damaged in air attacks, impacting energy supplies, logistics, and the economy.

Navid, a 34-year-old resident of Tehran who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, told Al Jazeera that after his experiences in the war, “it’s worrying how easily conversations have shifted to talking about attacking fundamental things like water, electricity and gas.”

Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the report was “preparing the next round” of attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We’ll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly,” read a post on his X account.

Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, CEO of the London-based Bourse & Bazaar Foundation think tank, said fewer than 50 of Iran’s more than 500 large dams have turbines installed to generate electricity.

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“The reason there are so many dams in Iran is because there are vested interests, including IRGC construction companies, that use infrastructure budgets to generate rents,” he explained on X.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, also highlighted “recent acts of aggression by the USrael [sic] against Iran, water storage reservoirs”.

“The baseless allegations seeking to link Iran’s dams to missile bases constitute yet another example of a malicious campaign to manufacture propaganda and security pretexts aimed at justifying attacks on a country’s vital infrastructure,” he wrote on X.

Deep concerns

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to destroy Iranian power plants and bridges in the event of a new war and said he was “not at all” concerned that such attacks could constitute war crimes. Last week, Trump said all key infrastructure in Iran could be “wiped out” in three days, beginning with bridges. Trump has also warned that US forces are “fully locked and loaded” and have 38 bridges in their crosshairs.

The US has already been strongly criticised by Tehran for bombing a girls’ school in Minab on the first day of the war, killing 120 children.

Airwars, a United Kingdom-based nonprofit that tracks civilian harm in conflict-affected nations, documented almost 1,000 “incidents of harm”, where at least one person was killed in acts of violence across the Middle East, during the first 40 days of the war.

US-based rights groups in April, during the height of the war, reported that 1,701 civilians had been killed in the US-Israel assault on Iran, ‌including at least 254 children.

Given their experiences during the war, Iranians have been concerned about the prospect of more civilian sites being targeted.

Mostafa Najafi, a political analyst close to the security establishment, also believes the “targeted and inhumane” media report seeks to normalise attacks on civilian targets, which could undermine social stability in Iran.

“By turning an unverified coincidence in timing and geographical overlap into a security hypothesis, this report has laid the groundwork for suggesting that some of Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including water-transfer projects, forms part of a military support network,” he wrote in a social media post.

“Undoubtedly, this narrative framework could influence future debates about the nature of military and civilian targets and the legitimacy of attacking Iran’s critical infrastructure.”

The Tasnim and Mehr news websites, affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), also similarly described the investigation as an engineered report intended to justify attacks.

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A number of the experts quoted in the investigation said later they do not support attacks on civilian infrastructure, or the hypothesis that dams are directly supporting military projects.

“Speculation is not evidence. Spatial proximity is not causality,” said Kaveh Madani, director of the UN University’s water institute, who is also a former deputy head of Iran’s Department of Environment.

“Even those who attacked Iran have not made such claims linking dams to missiles!” he wrote on X. “This reductionist, sensational narrative is irresponsible journalism with potentially dangerous consequences for civilian water infrastructure”.

Civilian targets

During both the 12-day war of June 2025 and the current war starting on February 28, civilian infrastructure – often claimed to be “dual use” – has been widely targeted in air attacks.

Oil, gas and petrochemical facilities in southern Iran, oil depots across Tehran, a power plant in Khorramshahr, as well as a desalination plant in Qeshm and water reservoirs in Fars and Khuzestan have been attacked.

The B1 bridge in Karaj near Tehran, among the biggest in the Middle East, was extensively damaged just days before opening to traffic. Multiple bridges were destroyed in Bandar Khamir in southern Hormozgan, while the Bandar Abbas railway junction in the south and Aq Tekeh Khan railway bridge to the north were struck to create disruptions.

Steel and aluminium factories, airports, commercial ports and fishing infrastructure, hospitals and emergency services, medicines manufacturing and public-health research centres, apartment buildings, schools and universities were also among the targets.

Iran’s armed forces have launched missile and drone attacks at civilians and military sites across the Arab world, including the Ras Laffan LNG production facilities in Qatar, and refineries, airports and other facilities.

Iran’s leadership has promised it will pursue “maximum deterrence” through an unfettered response without geographical limits if the country is attacked again.

Despite ongoing mediated negotiations, Iran and the US continue to fight over control in the Strait of Hormuz, where the IRGC struck multiple vessels attempting “unauthorised” routes over the past day.

The IRGC also said it attacked a US radar system at Sheikh Isa Airbase in Bahrain on Tuesday in what it called a response to lingering US violations of Iranian airspace.