Chris Van Hollen set to challenge Chuck Schumer for the post as the Democrats prepare to take control of Congress.

After the Democrats’ resounding success in this month’s midterm elections in the United States, attention is now turning to internal political battles as the party picks its new leaders in Congress.

With each new Congress, the parties each elect one member in the Senate and one in the House of Representatives to serve as their top leader in the two chambers. Depending on which party is in power, one party’s selections serve as majority leaders, the other as minority leaders. Leaders of both the Republican and Democratic caucuses also serve as the spokespeople for their parties’ positions on issues and coordinate their respective legislative strategies.

The parties choose these positions behind closed doors. However, to take up his or her post, the House speaker must win a vote in the full chamber on the day the new Congress first convenes, which will be January 3 this time around.

The election of the new Senate majority leader is set for early December although US media have reported efforts in the Democratic Party to try to fast-track the contest to avoid a divisive, drawn-out fight.

So who are the Senate majority leader candidates?

The incumbent: Chuck Schumer

New York Senator Chuck Schumer, 75, has led the Democrats in the Senate since 2017. He was first elected to the chamber in 1999 and is now serving his fifth term. He served as minority leader from 2017 to 2021 and since 2025. He was majority leader from 2021 to 2025 during Joe Biden’s presidency.

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Schumer has said he is confident he has the support within the party to be re-elected. However, since the November 3 midterms, his position has come under pressure from more left-wing Democrats who see him as too moderate.

The challenger: Chris Van Hollen

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is now in his second term in the Senate after representing his state in the House for 14 years. He became an early face of Democratic resistance to Trump during the president’s second term and launched his bid to succeed Schumer on Thursday, casting himself as a fresh face who reflected the public’s desire for change after the midterm elections.

Van Hollen was an early opponent of job and budget cuts carried out by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency as many of those workers were based in Maryland.

He also drew widespread attention when he travelled to El Salvador to meet with imprisoned Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported by the Trump administration and who federal courts said should be returned to the US.

Van Hollen has campaigned for accountability and transparency in the case of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian reporter and US citizen fatally shot by an Israeli soldier in 2022 while working in the occupied West Bank.

Van Hollen has received support from high-profile politicians, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, and Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed.

Schumer backlash

Schumer has fallen out of favour with more progressive members of the Democratic caucus. He notably backed El-Sayed’s primary opponent Haley Stevens.

He has been criticised for not opposing Trump’s agenda forcefully enough and has been accused of not doing enough to block Trump’s cabinet nominees from being confirmed by the Senate.

Schumer was chastised by those in his party, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, for “capitulating” to the Republicans during last year’s government shutdown and voting to reopen the government without securing any concessions in return.

However, many have credited Schumer with the turnaround in the Democrats’ political fortunes in this year’s elections and predicted that despite the discontent among progressives, he will prevail in the leadership election.