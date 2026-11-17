El Salvador’s security minister has confirmed the troops will leave once kidnapped technicians are rescued.

Demonstrators have marched in several Haitian cities to show support for a deployment of troops from El Salvador, despite concerns that the outside intervention may worsen instability in the Caribbean country.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters rallied in the streets of cities like the capital, Port-au-Prince, bearing signs with slogans like “Down with the gangs”.

Haiti has long struggled with gang violence, but the crisis worsened around 2021, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. His death further weakened Haiti’s central government, and experts say gangs took advantage of the eroding public confidence to expand their influence.

The October 18 kidnapping of four Salvadoran aviation technicians near Port-au-Prince prompted El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to respond with a military operation to Haiti.

But on Monday, El Salvador confirmed it would end its deployment of about 2,500 troops once the missing Salvadoran airmen were found.

“If they reappear tomorrow, as President Bukele said, we will leave,” Salvadoran Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro said.

That announcement, however, was followed by public gestures of support and diplomatic engagements, with some top officials in Haiti encouraging the Salvadoran deployment to stay.

Haitian Justice Minister Patrick Pelissier travelled to San Salvador on Monday and expressed gratitude for the troop surge.

“The Haitian people applaud the decision of Nayib Bukele to send troops,” Pelissier said on Monday.

He added that Haitian security forces, together with their international counterparts, had recently managed to regain control of Haiti’s national football stadium, held by gangs for years.

Advertisement

“During the operation, we discovered several human skulls inside the stadium,” Bukele claimed in a social media post last week.

A ‘mano dura’ approach

The timeline for the Salvadoran troop withdrawal is uncertain. While El Salvador has framed its deployment as a rescue mission, the leader of Haiti’s 400 Mawozo gang, Wilson Joseph, told The Associated Press that the four technicians are already dead.

Joseph added that the abduction took place in territory controlled by Chen Mechan, a rival gang. He provided no evidence to back his assertions.

Bukele, however, has championed his country’s role in confronting Haiti’s gangs, using social media to promote the offensive and sharing videos of military operations.

The Salvadoran president — who once referred to himself as the “world’s coolest dictator” — has been credited with popularising a “mano dura” or “strong hand” approach to regional security.

Faced with one of the highest homicide rates in the world, Bukele launched a hardline security crackdown on gangs in El Salvador in 2022, including mass arrests and mass trials.

His heavy-handed approach has led to a sharp decline in crime but has also been widely condemned for human rights abuses.

Critics have warned that transplanting such tactics to Haiti could spark a backlash, leading to greater instability and risks to civilians.

They have also criticised the lack of long-term planning for El Salvador’s troop deployment; a sudden withdrawal, for instance, could worsen the situation for Haiti’s security forces.

Bukele is campaigning for a third term in El Salvador’s February presidential election, and analysts speculate his actions in Haiti could be used as a campaign tool to drum up support.

A series of international actions

The Salvadoran deployment is the latest in a series of international interventions in Haiti.

Such foreign involvement is often controversial. The United States, for instance, has sent troops to Haiti on multiple occasions in the 20th century, occupying the country for decades and seizing control of its central bank.

More recently, a United Nations-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) arrived in Haiti in April, to help address the widespread gang violence.

Gangs control more than 80 percent of the capital region. The conflict has killed more than 22,000 people since 2022. UN reports attribute more than half of the deaths in the first nine months of the year to security operations, including the deaths of 300 civilians.

The UN also says almost 2,000 people have been displaced since the arrival of Salvadoran troops.

Advertisement

But Pelissier said Haiti’s government had not reported any civilian casualties in the latest operations, which he described as professional.

“The best to do is to avoid, as much as possible, human rights violations, and that’s what we are doing together,” the minister said.