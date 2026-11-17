Moyale, Ethiopia – Fighting involving police and armed groups affiliated with Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regional administrations has disrupted daily life and trade in the southern Borana Zone, as efforts to resolve a longstanding territorial dispute have yet to produce a lasting settlement.

The violence, which escalated in the border town of Moyale in October, has spread to surrounding areas, including the neighbouring districts of Arero and Wachile, leaving communities insecure and uncertain when normal life will resume.

The disruption has affected livelihoods across several parts of the zone, particularly the livestock trade – a major source of income for rural communities. Residents have reported interruptions to business activities and transport services.

A resident of Moyale town, who asked not to be named for security reasons, told Al Jazeera that people remained fearful as tensions persisted between forces affiliated with the two regional administrations.

The resident said gunfire, especially at night, had heightened personal safety concerns, while violence had restricted movement around the town and made routine activities increasingly difficult. Businesses, people raising livestock and transport operators had also been affected, leaving residents uncertain about when the situation would return to normal.

A territorial dispute reignites violence

According to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), the latest escalation began on October 18, when Somali regional police clashed with ethnic Oromo militia members following the opening of a Somali regional administration office and the raising of its flag in a disputed locality of Moyale.

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The conflict monitor’s East Africa senior analyst, Jalale Getachew Birru, reported that a 13-year-old Oromo girl was killed during the confrontation. However, accounts of how she died differ: some people said she was caught in crossfire, while others claimed she was killed after trying to remove the flag.

Members of the Ethiopian National Defence Force intervened and stopped the initial fighting, according to ACLED. The following day, Oromo residents staged a demonstration against the office opening and the girl’s death, blocking the main road and forcing businesses to close.

Elders and security officials from both sides later agreed to remove the Somali regional flag and suspend the office’s opening. However, the agreement did not prevent further confrontations. ACLED reported that Somali residents also demonstrated against the arrangement on October 20, closing the main road and disrupting transport services.

Fighting escalated again on October 22, when Somali regional police clashed with Oromia regional police and Oromo militia members in several locations in Moyale. ACLED also reported clashes involving Oromo and Somali militias in parts of Arero and Wachile districts.

The violence is rooted in longstanding disagreements over administrative boundaries, political representation and access to land and natural resources. These disputes have repeatedly fuelled tensions between Borana Oromo and Somali communities along the regional border.

Federal government under pressure to intervene

A security official familiar with the situation in Moyale told Al Jazeera that clashes were continuing and that attempts to broker an agreement between representatives of the Oromia and Somali regional administrations had failed. He said resolving the crisis required direct and immediate involvement by the federal government.

The federal government’s role has consequently become a central question in efforts to contain the violence. Although members of the Ethiopian National Defence Force intervened during the initial October 18 confrontation, ACLED documented further clashes involving regional police and militia members from October 22 onwards.

The crisis has also drawn attention beyond Ethiopia’s borders. On November 9, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said he had spoken with his Ethiopian counterpart and urged the government in Addis Ababa to help restore stability so that people who had fled into Kenya could return home.

Reporting by Kenya’s The Star newspaper said Mudavadi put the number of Ethiopians who had crossed into Kenya at approximately 40,000 at the time. He said the Ethiopian government had assured Kenya that it would work towards restoring normality.

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Unresolved boundaries and political tensions

Cameron Hudson, a political and security analyst and former director for African affairs at the US National Security Council, said the crisis reflected wider challenges facing Ethiopia’s federal system and its management of regional disputes.

Hudson said federal forces were already preoccupied with security challenges elsewhere in the country. He also pointed to a perception among Somali communities that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Prosperity Party favour the Oromo, Abiy’s ethnic group.

Hudson said previous mediation efforts had largely failed because the territorial dispute along the regional border remained unresolved.

The historical background includes a referendum organised on October 24, 2004, to determine the administration of 463 small communities along the Oromia-Somali regional border, according to Ethiopia’s National Election Board.

However, research by Boku Tache, published in a doctoral thesis at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences in 2008, found that the referendum was conducted in Liban and parts of Arero, while the Moyale case remained unresolved.

The research also examined how displacement, competing claims over grazing land and access to traditional resources contributed to tensions between Borana and Somali communities. These historical disputes continue to provide important context for the current confrontation.

Hudson added that successive Ethiopian governments had failed to engage local communities to address the underlying causes of territorial tensions, instead responding after violence had erupted.

The humanitarian consequences have extended beyond Ethiopia. On October 28, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said local authorities estimated that up to 50,000 people had crossed into Kenya since October 22 to escape the fighting. The agency said registration and verification were continuing, meaning the figure remained provisional.

Many of those arriving in Kenya were women and children, according to the UNHCR, which identified food, drinking water, emergency shelter, sanitation and healthcare as urgent needs.

For residents in the affected areas, immediate priorities remain the restoration of security and the resumption of livelihoods. With the territorial dispute unresolved and the two regional administrations yet to reach a lasting agreement, uncertainty continues over when affected communities will be able to return to normal life.

“The federal government is ultimately responsible for addressing violence, even along regional borders,” Hudson told Al Jazeera.