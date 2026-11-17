The country’s largest Muslim advocacy group urges Trump to address rising hate crimes against Muslims instead of attacking its efforts.

The largest Muslim civil liberties organisation in the United States has condemned suggestions by President Donald Trump that it could face a blanket designation as a “terrorist” group.

The Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) said the White House should be addressing violence against American Muslims, rather than attacking the rights group.

“The Trump administration should focus on addressing this surge in violent hate, not entertaining smears against the civil rights organisation that counters such hate,” CAIR said in a statement to Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

On Monday, Trump said he was considering giving a blanket “terrorist” designation to the Muslim Brotherhood and that his administration was also looking at CAIR, which is already classified as a “terrorist” group in Texas and Florida.

“CAIR is another one we are watching,” he said of the organisation.

When asked if he was considering naming CAIR as a foreign “terrorist” group, he responded: “I’m not going to say that yet, but it could happen.”

In its statement, CAIR said that it was “fully prepared to defend our civil rights work and the broader American Muslim community from any new attempts to censor free speech, punish dissent or otherwise undermine the rule of law”.

“Our advocacy for justice here and abroad is the real reason that anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian extremists spend so much time obsessing over our work,” it said.

‘Clamping down’

Trump’s comments on Monday came during an exchange with reporters outside the White House, following a question about Egypt’s crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood and whether Washington would consider a broader designation of the group.

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Earlier this year, the Trump administration designated the Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt as foreign “terrorist” organisations.

Trump praised Egypt, where the Muslim Brotherhood originated, for cracking down on the group, indicating it did so at his request.

“Egypt has clamped down very hard on the Muslim Brotherhood, at my request,” he told reporters as he left the White House on Monday.

“Egypt did a great job,” Trump said.