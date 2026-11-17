Protesters hurl bricks, torch vehicles and block the main highway between the capital, Dhaka, and the key financial district, Mymensingh.

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Bangladeshi police have fired tear gas and stun grenades at thousands of garment workers protesting after a key wage board meeting was postponed.

Protesters on Tuesday hurled bricks, torched vehicles and blocked the main highway between the capital, Dhaka, and the key financial district of Mymensingh.

Bangladesh is the world’s second-biggest garment exporter behind China, producing clothes for big international brands, including Fruit of the Loom and Levi Strauss.

But growing worker unrest over wages, which began last month, has disrupted the industry that generates $38bn annually and employs more than four million people.

Workers are demanding a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka ($240) – a 140-percent increase on the current 12,500 taka, as they struggle to cope with rising food, housing, transport and healthcare costs.

About 500 of the country’s 4,500 garment factories are shut, sources told the AFP news agency, further stoking unrest among workers.

A “no work, no pay” provision in the country’s labour laws allows factory owners to suspend operations and withhold wages when production is disrupted.

“The owners seem unwilling to meet our salary demands. They are already dragging their feet,” one worker, Khanom, 24, told AFP.

Tensions were also running high in the garment hubs of Savar and Ashulia on Dhaka’s outskirts.

The wage board, comprising representatives of employers and workers, was set up by the government earlier this month to negotiate a pay rise.

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‘We want to return’

The new minimum wage would be announced in December and take effect in January next year.

“We want to return to our machines,” garment worker Rakib, 28, told AFP.

“We are not sure if the wage board members are aware of our demands,” he said, adding that workers feared their concerns might not be reflected in the revised wage proposal.

Most factories had opened on Tuesday morning, but were shut down as protests spread to the highway, Rakib said.

In a joint statement, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) called for a resumption of wage negotiations as soon as possible.

A wage board meeting scheduled for Monday was postponed after a member representing the garment workers said he was unwell, a BGMEA source told AFP.

The next meeting would be held on November 23, the board said.

In the wake of Tuesday’s protest, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stepped up patrols across the industrial zone, deploying hundreds of personnel.

“BGB headquarters has been closely observing the situation from a monitoring cell,” it said in a statement.

The force said it was also using drones, body-worn cameras and other devices to keep a close watch on demonstrations.