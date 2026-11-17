The IRGC says the attack is part of efforts to counter ‘hostile activities of US forces in the region’.

Bahraini air defence has thwarted a drone attack, according to the Gulf country’s state television, after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a barrage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The IRGC said on Tuesday that it carried out a drone attack on a US radar system at the Isa airbase in Bahrain.

The reported attacks in Bahrain – home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet – come amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israel war ⁠on Iran, which began ⁠on February 28 and has affected the entire Gulf region and beyond.

It is the latest of several Iran-claimed attacks on US radar systems in Bahrain in recent days.

The IRGC said the attack was “part of efforts to counter the hostile activities of US forces in the region”, according to a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.

Blasts echoed over the Bahraini capital, Manama, after residents received a mobile phone alert warning of a “potential threat”. Explosions were heard after the Ministry of Interior’s alert urged residents to “proceed to the nearest safe location”. It later issued an “all clear” message.

In a statement, the ministry said “precautionary measures remain in place” and urged the public to exercise caution.

Recent attacks

On Sunday, the IRGC launched six drones at a US air defence radar system at Bahrain’s Riffa airbase, which hosts US forces, in response to what it described as hostile US actions.

On Friday, the IRGC also claimed to have targeted a US early-warning radar system in Bahrain, but the US military denied that the facility had been hit, saying it intercepted two Iranian drones without damage or casualties.

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“Since Friday, it seems that the rules of engagement have changed,” said Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar, reporting from Tehran, stating that a pattern has emerged, with Iran now trying to restore deterrence.

“First, Iran warned that if the US escorts ships carrying oil that do not coordinate with Iran [through the Strait of Hormuz], then Tehran would attack US military installations. Now, Iran is saying its attack on a US radar system in Bahrain is because of the US’s continued violations of Iranian airspace.

It is not a response to a specific US attack, but rather the continued violation of its airspace.”

Bahrain has faced renewed security concerns amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.