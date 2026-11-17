The anti-Netanyahu bloc holds the keys to electing a new parliamentary speaker, setting the momentum for change.

As soon as last month’s Israeli election results were clear, the political camp opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced it would work together to elect a new Knesset speaker right away.

In Israel’s current political climate, electing the Knesset speaker is not merely a procedural matter. Many in the anti-Netanyahu bloc hope it will usher in important changes to state institutions and create a positive momentum that would reflect on efforts by Gadi Eisenkot, now the de facto leader of the opposition, to form a government without Netanyahu, his coalition partners, or their legacy. These may be over-optimistic expectations.

A powerful position in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, could be a strategic asset for the Netanyahu opposition.

Under the law, the Knesset speaker has the power to set the agenda of the legislature, preside over proceedings, and manage the parliamentary process under the Knesset Rules of Procedure – including convening parliament for and presiding over a vote of confidence in the government.

Eisenkot and his political allies in the so-called “Change bloc” agreed on their nominees for speaker and the chairs of key committees. The request to hold a vote to elect the speaker was filed when the 26th Knesset was sworn in on November 10. The vote will be held in the Knesset on Tuesday.

Arab-led Israeli parties have pledged support to ensure a majority to elect Matan Kahana of Eisenkot’s Yashar party as speaker. The recently elected deputy speaker, Ahmad Tibi, leader of the Joint List, told Al Jazeera his powerful political alliance of Arab-majority parties would do whatever they need to support a change in the speaker of the Knesset. “We need to get rid of the Netanyahu coalition as soon as possible,” he added.

Matan Kahana recently joined Yashar, but he is not new to politics. He has served as an elected parliamentarian before, starting in 2019 as a member of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s right-wing alliance, Yamina. In 2022, he was part of the National Unity alliance, a parliamentary bloc formed by Eisenkot and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, among others.

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Within the predominantly right-wing Netanyahu opposition bloc, Kahana is seen as someone who can forge working relationships and push ahead with the legislative agenda Change bloc voters supported.

Once a speaker is elected, the anti-Netanyahu bloc can make good on their promises. This includes introducing legislation to form an independent commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on Israel, which the Netanyahu coalition has so far blocked despite the majority of Israelis backing it.

The anti-Netanyahu parties also want to restore the powers of the attorney general and reverse the Netanyahu coalition’s major changes that weaken the powers of the judiciary and, the opposition says, prevent effective oversight of the government.

Another piece legislation of concern to Netanyahu is a law that would impose a two-term limit on the premiership. This would disqualify Netanyahu from becoming prime minister again.

These important laws can be introduced and voted on while coalition negotiations continue and while Netanyahu is the caretaker prime minister.

However, Israelis who headed to the polls in historic numbers to end Netanyahu’s nearly two-decade grip on power will surely welcome the undoing of part of his legacy.