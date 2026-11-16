Widow of Haiti’s slain leader Moise to contest presidential vote

Martine Moise is one of ​33 registered candidates running in Haiti’s first presidential election in a decade.

The widow of Haiti’s slain President Jovenel Moise, whose 2021 ⁠assassination was ⁠a major turning point for the nation, has registered as a candidate for the first presidential election in a decade.

Martine Moise’s name appeared on the website of the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) as a candidate ⁠on Sunday.

A ⁠first-round vote is set for July next year.

Haiti last held a presidential election in 2016. Successive leaders have repeatedly delayed elections, citing insecurity risks, amid the expanding influence of powerful and heavily armed gangs.

“Haiti will rise again on its own two feet, because politics needs to be done differently,” Moise, who has not publicly commented on the registration, said on X last week.

In the post, she also blamed “the opposition” for bringing the country “to its knees”. “They do not want the country to develop; they do not want the people to live well,” she said.

Martine Moise is one of three ‌women among 33 registered presidential candidates. Among other prominent candidates are Michel Martelly and Jocelerme Privert, both former presidents, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph and former Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy.

Several candidates, including Martelly and Privert, have been sanctioned internationally over accusations, which they both deny, of supporting armed gangs.

Martine Moise has been a key witness in the Miami court case prosecuting dozens of suspects involved in the murder of her husband, who led ⁠Haiti from 2017 until his death in July 2021.

Advertisement

He ⁠was shot in his bedroom by Colombian mercenaries impersonating agents of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. Martine Moise suffered serious gunshot wounds and was flown to a hospital in Florida.

A series of transitional governments followed, as armed gangs, widely believed to be aided by corrupt politicians, seized control of ⁠much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and surrounding regions.

Tens of thousands killed

About 1.5 million people have been displaced and more than 22,000 have been killed, many by security personnel. Several international forces have been deployed to Haiti to help police fight the gangs; the most recent deployment, last month, involved soldiers from El Salvador.

Last week, Haitian security forces regained control of the country’s main stadium, which had been under gang control for two years, forcing the national football team to play elsewhere.

The operation was part of a deployment of about 2,000 soldiers ordered by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, who announced that the troops would set up an operational base in the stadium to push further into territory still controlled by the gangs.