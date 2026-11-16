Who is Ahmad Tibi, the Arab MP elected deputy speaker of Israel’s Knesset?

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Ahmad Tibi, chairman of the Arab Movement for Renewal (Ta’al) party, has been elected deputy speaker of the Israeli Knesset. The appointment marks a significant milestone for the seasoned lawmaker who has long represented Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Speaking to Al Jazeera following his election, Tibi framed the moment as a victory against far-right parties that have led or been part of Israel’s government in recent years.

“This is a rightful achievement for the Joint List, which secured 11 seats,” he said, referring to an alliance of Arab-majority parties.

“Likud and Ben-Gvir attempted to prevent my election, but they failed despite their reckless incitement,” Tibi added, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Adviser to Arafat

Born in the city of Taibe on December 19, 1958, to a family displaced from Jaffa during the 1948 Nakba, Tibi initially pursued medicine, graduating with top honours from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 1983. However, his political activism soon overshadowed his medical career.

In 1984, Tibi met Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) leader Yasser Arafat in Tunis, Tunisia, defying Israeli laws that classified it as a “terrorist organisation” at the time.

Although interrogated by Israeli police upon his return, he was never formally charged. Tibi later served as a political adviser to Arafat between 1993 and 1999. He acted as the Palestinian delegation’s spokesperson at the Wye River summit in Maryland, United States, in 1998.

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Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli prime minister, was then in his first stint in power. At the summit, Israel agreed to withdraw its forces from parts of the occupied West Bank, while the Palestinian Authority (PA) agreed to a further crackdown on armed factions of the Palestinian resistance movement. Like other Israel-Palestine accords, the Wye River Memorandum was soon abandoned by Israel.

Parliamentary battles

Tibi founded Ta’al in 1996 and was first elected to the Knesset in 1999. Identifying himself as an “Arab Palestinian with Israeli citizenship”, he advocates for a two-state solution and the right of return for Palestinian refugees. He consistently challenges Israel’s definition as a “Jewish state”, describing it instead as an “apartheid state” and advocating for a “state for all its citizens”.

His outspoken positions and on-the-ground activism have repeatedly made him a target of the Israeli government and violent far-right activists.

During the second Intifada in September 2000, his right hand was broken while confronting Ariel Sharon, who would become prime minister the following year, during his provocative storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In 2002, Israel stripped Tibi of his parliamentary immunity after he entered the Jenin refugee camp during a military offensive and confronted soldiers.

Tibi is also renowned for his dramatic parliamentary protests. In 2016, he famously raised the Islamic call to prayer inside the Knesset chamber to protest against a proposed Israeli bill aiming to ban loudspeakers in Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territory.