The Department of Defense has defended Steve Feinberg amid claims that he encouraged defence contractors to use a specific banker.

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The Pentagon has denied reports that Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg pushed defence contractors to work with a specific Goldman Sachs banker with whom he had longstanding ties.

In a statement sent to Al Jazeera on Monday, the Pentagon said the allegations were “baseless”.

“Any claim that the Deputy directed companies to use Goldman Sachs is categorically false. He worked with financial firms across the industry throughout his entire career,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in the statement.

“He has no favorites, and neither does the Department of War.”

The publication Bloomberg first reported the allegations, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

According to Bloomberg’s report, Feinberg guided defence contractors like Lockheed Martin and RTX towards working with Goldman Sachs banker Jim Donovan during their negotiations with the Pentagon.

Donovan and Feinberg reportedly knew each other. Bloomberg said Donovan has previously worked for the investment firm Feinberg co-founded, Cerberus Capital Management, which claims to oversee $70bn in assets.

Bloomberg’s report has raised concerns about a conflict of interest during the lucrative Pentagon negotiations.

Defence contracts are often million, if not billion, dollar deals. Guiding a company that is competing for a contract to work with a specific banker could be seen as a way of rigging the negotiations.

It would also put the banker in line to potentially receive large commissions from the contracts in question.

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According to Bloomberg, both RTX and Lockheed Martin hired Donovan after Feinberg’s suggestion.

The Pentagon, however, has accused Bloomberg of seeking to lend credibility to unsubstantiated allegations.

“Despite the Department’s categorical denial, Bloomberg appears more interested in advancing a baseless smear than establishing the facts. Your sources are playing you, and Bloomberg should know better,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jacob Bliss told Al Jazeera.

“The Deputy is a man of honor and integrity. Unfortunately, some would rather see him fail than succeed.”

Feinberg was nominated by President Donald Trump for his position in one of the Pentagon’s top posts.

The Senate confirmed him in a vote of 59 to 40, and he was sworn in as the 36th deputy defense secretary on March 17, 2025, according to the Pentagon.

Lockheed Martin and RTX, both aerospace and defence companies, have longstanding ties to the Pentagon.

In August, for instance, the Department of Defense announced a multibillion-dollar deal with Lockheed Martin and another defence giant Northrop Grumman to boost production of parts for the Patriot PAC-3 and THAAD missile interceptor systems.

According to Bloomberg’s reporting, Donovan, the banker, was a part of several deals in recent months involving Lockheed Martin and RTX.

They include a $59bn contract with Lockheed Martin for Patriot missiles and two missile contracts worth approximately $45bn with RTX.

It is unclear who the anonymous sources for Bloomberg’s story might be.

Under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon has opened multiple investigations into leaks of sensitive information and taken steps to limit journalists’ access to military officials and other Pentagon resources.