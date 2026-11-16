US and rivals spar over next UN boss as race lurches towards deadline

Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan is the current frontrunner, polls suggest, but the US and Russia could veto her bid.

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A tense race to replace outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is heading into its final few weeks in advance of a deadline that has never been breached, as global powers spar over candidates in an opaque election process.

With eight candidates, secret polls and geopolitical rivalries at play, the choice of the UN’s next chief is still up in the air, even as Guterres must leave office on December 31.

Competing interests from the Americas to the Middle East have complicated the process, raising fears that, for the first time in history, the new year could begin without a leader at the helm of the world’s central diplomatic organisation. The late inclusion of two candidates — Emirati diplomat Lana Nusseibeh and Turkish nominee Feridun Sinirlioglu — has further split the race wide open, with no name so far succeeding in overcoming opposition from all five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), who hold vetoes.

The protracted contest is part of a “struggle over who will exercise political influence within the UN at a time when multilateralism is under considerable pressure and attack”, Georgina Holmes, senior lecturer in politics and international studies at the Open University, United Kingdom, told Al Jazeera.

“P5 member states are not as politically aligned as they have been in previous eras, arguably even during the Cold War,” said Holmes, referring to the permanent members of the UNSC.

‘Most difficult job in the world’

The UN secretary-general has often been compared with a “secular pope” – a figure expected to unite countries and spearhead global diplomacy.

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But the position is more than that of a figurehead. The secretary-general is also the UN’s top administrative official, responsible for tapping senior officials and supervising the UN Secretariat’s tens of thousands of staff.

“The secretary-general must be a skilled politician to navigate the geopolitics; a skilled diplomat and mediator to help settle disputes; a charismatic person in the public eye; and a solid and skilled administrator,” Jan Klabbers, professor of international law at the University of Cambridge, told Al Jazeera. “It has been called ‘the most difficult job in the world’ for a reason.”

This year’s race comes as the UN, under Guterres, is under heavy strain, having been sidelined from conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. It has faced blistering criticism from United States President Donald Trump and is suffering a financial crisis that has forced it to let go of thousands of staff.

It also comes as wider geopolitical rivalries extend to the pool of candidates to lead the organisation, who are being scrutinised over their nationalities and policy commitments.

Who is in the running?

Eight individuals who have been appointed by UN member states are currently in the running to replace Guterres. Most of them are from Latin America or the Caribbean, which is in line with representation according to informal UN protocol. Five of the eight are women, amid a push for the UN to select its first female secretary-general.

A leading contender, according to a series of anonymous straw polls the UNSC carries out to gauge support, is Costa Rican diplomat Rebeca Grynspan.

In the last poll on November 5, which does not show which UNSC members voted which way, Grynspan received 12 “encourage” votes and three “discourage” votes, according to PassBlue, a nonprofit that reports on UN affairs.

Grynspan, who heads the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), has been described as a “continuity candidate”, but there are concerns as to whether she would bring enough reform to an organisation facing huge political and financial pressures.

Richard Gowan, programme director of global issues and institutions at the International Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera that Grynspan had “solidified her position as the frontrunner”, but still appears to face opposition from the US and Russia, which could veto her bid.

While she has avoided directly confronting any veto-wielding nation, some of her reports as UNCTAD head have voiced concerns over Israel’s actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, positions at odds with Washington’s more full-throated support for Israel. Grynspan has previously also disagreed with Russian justifications for suspending a deal to allow the transport of grain through the Black Sea.

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At the same time, she — like other candidates — is believed to be lobbying with key member states to win their support. In April, she met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over her candidature.

“Grynspan’s team argue that they can still nudge Washington and Moscow to accept her, and US officials do seem to be leaving open the possibility of working with her in the end,” said Gowan.

To be elected, a candidate needs at least nine votes in favour in the 15-member UNSC, while avoiding any vetoes from its five permanent members – the US, the UK, France, Russia and China. The 193-member UN General Assembly (UNGA) then ultimately has to sign off.

Ben Donaldson, adviser to the 1 for 8 Billion campaign, a civil society campaign “advocating for a fair, open, inclusive way to select the next secretary-general”, stressed that opposition from P5 members in a straw poll does not necessarily equate to an eventual veto.

“It has been used in the past as a basis to extract a concession from a candidate, very often in the form of a backroom deal to get a P5 national appointed to a key role in the future UN boss’s cabinet,” he told Al Jazeera.

The Argentinian head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is also in the running. He finished second in the latest straw poll, with nine “encourage” and four “discourage” votes. However, his reputation for being closely aligned with Washington is expected to hurt him with some P5 members, especially China and Russia, though he has also had warm words for Beijing and Moscow in recent weeks.

The other candidates from Latin America or the Caribbean are Guyanese diplomat Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, Antigua and Barbuda diplomat Maria Fernanda Espinosa and Ecuadorian diplomat Ivonne A-Baki.

Rodrigues Birkett, whose description of Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide” has drawn scrutiny in the US, received five “discourage” votes in the latest straw poll. Espinosa and A-Baki received 10 and 14 “discourage” votes, respectively, making their candidacies unlikely.

The UAE’s Lana Nusseibeh and Turkiye’s Feridun Sinirlioglu, nominated by their countries in recent weeks, have also shaken up the race but face significant opposition.

Nusseibeh is reportedly favoured by the US and Russia, but her candidacy has received pushback over her country’s alleged arming of paramilitary forces accused of atrocities in Sudan. The United Arab Emirates has denied the allegation. Nusseibeh received six “discourage” votes in the latest straw poll.

“Nusseibeh’s main challenge is to win over China, which has so far seemed sceptical about her candidacy,” said Gowan. “If she can get Beijing’s support, she could break through.”

Sinirlioglu’s candidature, which UNSC member Greece is expected to oppose, received eight “discourage” votes.

Ugandan politician Olara Otunnu, the only remaining African candidate, received nine “discourage” votes.

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Far-right former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, though not an official candidate, has also been floated by the US as an outside choice, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

UN in ‘near-constant crisis’

Several analysts told Al Jazeera that Grynspan appears to be in the best position, though the influence of P5 countries could change the race.

Earlier this month, the US and Russia put their weight behind the UAE’s Nusseibeh, with France and the UK offering “little resistance”, according to diplomats cited by media platform Devex.

China, for its part, has signalled a preference for a Latin American candidate, reports The New York Times, although Beijing has not publicly endorsed anyone.

Ellen Ravndal, associate professor in political science at the University of Stavanger, Norway, told Al Jazeera the drawn-out selection process and struggle to reach consensus reflect an era of “more geopolitical tensions” and a UN that is in “near-constant crisis mode”.

Adam Day, head of the Geneva office of the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research, pointed out that while the leadership contest has been lengthier and more contested than in the previous cycles in which former Secretaries-General Guterres in 2016 and Ban Ki-moon in 2006 were elected, some earlier races stretched into December.

“In the broader scope of secretary-general races, this one is still within the range of what has been normal,” Day told Al Jazeera. “But the longer it takes, the less time the incoming secretary-general has to prepare a transition.”

If no successor to Guterres is selected by the end of the year, the UN Charter does not specify an automatic interim successor. Any gap in the post would therefore require the UNSC and other UN bodies to agree on how to manage organisational leadership and operations.

“There is widespread concern that the United States and possibly other influential states are running down the clock, potentially to increase pressure to settle for a less popular candidate or to leave the UN leaderless and weakened for a period,” said Donaldson.