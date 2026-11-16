Antimicrobial resistance could kill 39 million people over 25 years: WHO

UN’s health agency says growing resistance to antibiotics and other medicines are threatening the ‘future of modern medicine’.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that growing antimicrobial resistance could cause 39 million deaths over the next 25 years as it threatens to make routine surgery and childbirth life-threatening.

Senior officials from the United Nations health agency said on Monday progress in prevention, diagnosis and the appropriate use of antibiotics remained too slow to meet global targets.

“Antibiotic resistance – but broadly, we are talking about antimicrobial resistance, or AMR – is widespread and threatening the future of modern medicine,” Jean-Pierre Nyemazi, acting director of the WHO’s AMR department, told a virtual conference of the 6th Annual Global Media Forum on AMR.

“Unlike COVID-19, which was very visible, drug-resistant infections have been taking people’s lives for years without us noticing it and raising the alarm as we should,” he said.

In 2021 alone, it was directly responsible for more than one million deaths and linked to about 4.7 million others, according to WHO figures.

National action plans

An investigation into the progress of the fight against antimicrobial resistance in 183 countries this year revealed that nearly nine in 10 countries had a national action plan against the phenomenon. In 2017, the figure was just about four in 10.

Pravasha Prakash, an AMR technical officer with the global health agency, said only 42 countries – less than one in five – had a plan that was financed, implemented and monitored.

“Countries are moving forward in every step, but progress still needs to be speeded up to reach the 2030 targets,” she added.

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The latest global surveillance data show that, in 2023, one in every six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections flagged to the WHO was resistant to antibiotics used to treat it.

Sylvia Bertagnolo, head of surveillance for AMR at the WHO, said, “Without testing, clinicians must treat without knowing the cause of infection or which antibiotic will work.”

The WHO announced the release of two new tools designed to help countries strengthen diagnostic capabilities.

The first defines the tests that should be available at every level of the healthcare system, from primary care centres to referral hospitals.

The second compiles 73 laboratory procedures, from sample collection to the identification of pathogens and antibiotic susceptibility testing.

The agency added that infection prevention, vaccination, improved access to water and sanitation, and the appropriate use of antimicrobials are the main levers to combat the issue.