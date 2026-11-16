Customers report online access issues at major US banks, including Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America.

Customers at five major banks in the United States are reporting outages, according to Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions online.

The impacted institutions include US Bank, Wells Fargo, Zelle, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, according to reports on Monday.

At Wells Fargo, for example, more than 800 customers reported issues, including problems with logins, account balances and fund transfers. At Chase, nearly 5,000 customers reported issues, 50 percent of which involved account balances and transactions.

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

JPMorgan Chase says “bad actors” do not appear to be involved in the disruption, according to CNBC, which cited an unnamed source.

Al Jazeera reached out to all the major impacted banks but they did not respond to our request for comment.