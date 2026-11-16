An air strike launched by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has killed at least 13 civilians in the Abu Qalb area of West Kordofan state, according to the Emergency Lawyers rights group.

Warplanes belonging to the military government carried out the attack on the Abu Zabad locality, with the victims including women and children, “according to preliminary monitoring” the legal collective said in a social media post on Monday. Al Jazeera was unable to immediately verify the report.

Several homes were also destroyed in the strike, which took place the previous day, Emergency Lawyers said. The group, which documents human rights violations and crimes in the war between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), cited videos circulating of “horrific scenes” of destruction.

“The continued use of indiscriminate airstrikes on residential areas poses a direct threat to civilian lives and constitutes a grave violation of the rules of international humanitarian law,” it said in its statement.

Mohamed Didan, the official spokesperson for the Special Operations Forces that fight alongside the SAF, said on Facebook that his troops had moved through Abu Zabad and “eliminated” RSF positions in West Kordofan.

The war between the army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, according to several aid organisations.

Reports say the war has killed at least 59,000 people, displaced about 13 million and pushed parts of the country into famine.

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Much of the fighting is concentrated in Darfur and Kordofan, although it recently shifted towards the Blue Nile province.

Drone warfare has also surged during the war, becoming the deadliest threat to civilians. Both sides are being supplied with drones by countries in the Middle East and beyond, experts have said.

The SAF has gained control over several strategically important villages and localities in West Kordofan recently in a push into the western reaches of the country.