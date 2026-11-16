At least 11 killed in blaze on Thailand’s Phuket island

The fire is the second blaze in Thailand to cause mass casualties since July.

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A fire in ⁠a commercial ⁠building on Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket has ⁠killed at least 11 people and injured 16 others, according to police.

The blaze in the tourist hub of Patong started at about 3:17am on Monday (20:17 GMT on Sunday) in a building housing a restaurant, rented accommodation and a motorcycle rental shop, and later spread to several other buildings nearby.

Phuket police commander Surachai Sooksai said officers are still investigating the cause of the fire, but an initial investigation found that an electrical transformer near the building had exploded shortly before the fire started, ruling out arson.

Phuket Governor Chodnarin Koedsom said the rental shop had about 100 motorcycles, along with stored gas, engine oil, plastic materials and tyres. He said these combustible materials may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and the thick, toxic smoke.

Of the 16 people injured, the authorities said, 15 were Thai and one was a Myanmar national, adding that no tourists were among those injured or killed.

The injured were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries from broken glass.

Thailand’s approach to health and safety regulations, especially in bars and nightclubs has long raised concerns.

In July, a crowded bar in the capital, Bangkok, was engulfed in flames and smoke, killing about 40 people after an electrical short circuit triggered the blaze, authorities said.

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Four people were killed and many more injured in a fire that swept through a club popular with tourists on Phuket in 2012.

A fire tore through a Bangkok club during New Year celebrations in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200.