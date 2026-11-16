Saudi Arabia dismisses commander of coalition forces fighting Houthis

Move comes as government forces withdraw from Red Sea coast to halt Houthi approach to interim capital Aden.

Saudi Arabia has replaced the commander overseeing its coalition forces as they battle the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

King Salman issued a decree on Monday assigning General Fayyad al-Ruwaili to the command, according to Saudi state media. The removal of Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad al-Salman came as coalition forces were forced to abandon their recent push to recapture regions along the Red Sea coast in order to reinforce the Yemeni government’s interim capital, Aden.

Al-Salman was appointed as a military adviser to the Saudi defence minister a day after coalition forces were forced to withdraw.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government said on Sunday that coalition forces were withdrawing from areas near the key Bab al-Mandeb strait – via which Saudi oil exports have been flowing while the United States-Iran war stifles traffic through the Strait of Hormuz – to focus on defending Aden.

The retreat marked a major setback for the Saudi-backed campaign against the Houthis, who have been firing ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia’s airports and oil facilities since Yemen’s civil war restarted in July.

A Houthi offensive in September saw the government lose control of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, including the key port city of Mocha. Later Houthi advances also saw Taiz completely besieged by the Houthis.

Government forces – backed by the Saudi-led coalition – quickly retook key positions near Bab al-Mandeb after the Houthi advance on the strait and the Red Sea coast this summer, but have been unable to retake Mocha.

Advertisement

They have said they killed or wounded 173 Houthi fighters as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen and engaged the Houthis in Marib, Lahij and in al-Jawf.

However, they are now retreating from theterritory they held near the Bab al-Mandeb strait and preparing to fortify defences around Aden, after the Houthis advanced to an area 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of the city.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Majed al-Nuzaili defended the retreat, saying it was part of a wider tactical manoeuvre.

“[The redeployment] is an extension of the heroic positions of the popular resistance and the southern forces in protecting the temporary capital Aden,” he said on X.

As the fighting continues, civilians remain exposed. Houthi-affiliated media reported coalition air strikes on the capital Sanaa, which the Iran-backed group took in 2014, and said one person was killed in an attack on a school in Taiz.

Authorities in the besieged city of Taiz have called for humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to evacuate, as medical officials warned hospitals could be forced to end operations within two days due to a lack of fuel and oxygen.

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Arabia said it had shot down two Houthi drones targeting the Mecca and Riyadh regions.