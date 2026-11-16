Share Russian attacks kill three in Ukraine, EU accuses Moscow of prolonging war on social media

Russian attacks have killed at least three people in Ukraine, as the European Union accuses Moscow of stalling talks aimed at ending the war.

Russia carried out several attacks on Monday, including in the village of Sadove in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, killing a man on a moped, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Another person was killed in a Russian attack in Dnipro city in central Ukraine, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region’s military administration.

Elsewhere, a 59-year-old man was killed in a Russian drone attack in the village of Bilenke in the southern region of Zaporizhia, said Mykhailo Semikin, the acting head of the region’s military administration.

Monday’s attacks come as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making maximalist demands in a bid to extend the conflict.

After negotiations in Abu Dhabi last week, the United States encouraged Ukraine and its backers to agree to a Russian demand for a new security framework for Europe, suggesting that it might help bring peace.

But the Europeans see that as a Russian attempt to weaken NATO by obliging the military alliance to pull troops and equipment back westward, similar to the way they were deployed before the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland joined in 1999.

“In 2021, Russia’s demands were a pretext for war. In 2026, they are pretext to keep the war going,” Kallas said in a post on X.

“A ceasefire must come first. It must be the basis to start the talks about anything else. With EU Foreign Ministers, we will discuss our own demands on Moscow to reply to the maximum demands that Russia is presenting.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone attacks in the Belgorod region of southwest Russia killed one person on Monday, local authorities said.

Advertisement

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that it had intercepted 1,336 drones during overnight attacks by Ukraine.

Kyiv received $1.88bn from the European Commission on Monday to buy drones, ammunition and air ⁠defence systems. The money is part of a larger $99bn loan approved in February. Separately, the EU approved its largest-ever single payment to Ukraine, about $8.7bn.

“Thank you to [the] EU Commission and EU Council for approving the largest-ever single payment to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility, amounting to nearly €8 billion [$8.7bn],” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

“I thank President Von Der leyen for her personal efforts to expedite the preparation of this payment, given Ukraine’s growing budgetary needs ahead of winter and intensified Russian attacks on our energy, heating, water supply, and other critical infrastructure.”

The EU is currently pushing for a ceasefire followed by a lasting peace agreement to end the four-and-a-half-year conflict.

The bloc on Monday imposed more sanctions on Russia, targeting nearly 50 banks and financial institutions. Several businesspeople with links to the energy sector, the trade in oil, and petroleum products were also sanctioned.

Dozens of others accused of spreading pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation were also hit with travel bans and asset freezes.

Last week, two days of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials were held in the United Arab Emirates.

The discussions were mediated by the US and led to an agreement on a prisoner exchange. However, they failed to make a breakthrough on ending the war.