Santiago Pena has been accused of corruption following the collapse of Ueno Bank earlier this month.

Paraguay’s former President Santiago Pena has been transferred to a military prison on a judge’s orders, following reports that he was granted special amenities while awaiting trial for a financial corruption scandal.

On Monday, Judge Osmar Legal ordered Pena to be moved from the Presidential Escort Regiment, a military base in the capital city of Asuncion.

There, media reports indicated he had a large dining room, furnishings, a private gym and a bathroom, sparking public backlash.

His new lodgings are inside Vinas Cue military prison. Pena, however, is to be held separately from the facility’s other prisoners for his safety.

Allegations against the former president are at the centre of a corruption scandal related to the collapse of a major financial lender, Ueno Bank, used by more than half of the country’s adult population.

The political crisis erupted into the public spotlight on November 3, when Paraguay’s central bank took control of Ueno after declaring it insolvent.

In doing so, it froze account activity for nearly three million people. In the months before its collapse, Ueno held roughly $850m in public funds, including money for retirement pensions.

The scandal led to the end of Pena’s presidency. A member of the conservative Colorado Party, a leading force in Paraguay’s politics, Pena saw his political allies distance themselves from him in the wake of the lender’s collapse.

His attempts to resign were rejected, as Paraguay’s Congress instead pursued impeachment proceedings against him. He was removed from office on November 6.

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As criminal investigations unfolded, scrutiny fell on Pena’s role as a shareholder in Ueno’s parent company. Pena has denied wrongdoing and said he sold his shares in 2025.

Prosecutors, however, have accused Pena of using his position in office to direct public funds to the bank while it made insider loans to owners.

He faces charges including breach of trust, criminal association and administration for personal gain. Angry protests accompanied Pena’s removal, and he was ordered to be held in pretrial detention.

His former vice president, Pedro Alliana, has since been sworn in to lead Paraguay’s executive branch.

In a news conference on Monday, Alliana said he had dismissed a military official, Colonel Jose David Daiub, accused of giving Pena special treatment while in detention.

“Our priority is to guarantee the country’s stability, restore confidence, and provide concrete and rapid solutions,” said Alliana.

Paraguayans, he added, “deserve to know the truth”. Pena’s transfer to a military prison came on his 48th birthday.