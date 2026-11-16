‘NATO will collapse’: Russia stalls Ukraine talks, seeks to divide Europe

Russia has proposed nonaggression pacts with individual nations, which could shatter collective defence against Moscow.

Kyiv, Ukraine – A Russian drone struck a small house in the northern Ukrainian town of Hlukhiv, burying a nine-year-old boy and his grandmother under the debris.

Two Ukrainian police officers arrived on Saturday to dig them out, apply a tourniquet to the woman’s bleeding arm and take them away in their car.

But a second drone struck their vehicle, killing one of the officers, Mykola Savchenko, who covered the boy with his body, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Such double-tap attacks are Ukraine’s daily reality as the war grinds on to its fifth anniversary. They’re also a metaphor for Russia’s latest attempts to target both Ukraine and those Kyiv has long hoped would help it survive Moscow’s onslaught – NATO and Europe.

On the surface, Russia is engaged in United States-mediated diplomacy. But Russian diplomats who met with US negotiators in Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks involving Moscow, Kyiv and Washington last week presented demands that go far beyond any peace settlement.

Moscow hasn’t agreed to Kyiv’s proposal to freeze the war along the current front lines as Ukraine lacks Western missile interceptors to shoot down Russian missiles and jet drones.

Instead, the Kremlin has shifted the focus of talks from a ceasefire and peace to demands that, if accepted, could dismantle Europe’s post-Cold War security architecture, analysts said.

Russia wants NATO to withdraw its troops from Central and Eastern Europe and ban the bloc’s further expansion, according to leaked documents obtained by The New York Times, The Economist and several Ukrainian media outlets.

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Moscow also wants to ink nonaggression pacts with individual European nations, something that may sound alluring to Russia’s neighbours, such as Estonia or Finland.

“Agreements of this kind could be reached, among other things, with individual NATO member states, which would then receive, for instance, additional individual security guarantees” from Moscow, Russian negotiator Alexey Drobinin said at a news conference after the Abu Dhabi talks.

But a string of such agreements could in effect negate NATO’s cornerstone principle to regard any armed attack against one member state as an attack against all of its 32 members.

“NATO will collapse, and European nations will [individually] be face to face with Russia,” said Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat who left his Ministry of Foreign Affairs job in protest against Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Europe will surrender to Russia without firing a single shot in its defence, without losing a single soldier or spending a single shell,” he told Al Jazeera.

“Such individual deals are an absolutely blatant attempt to demolish Europe’s unity, which has already been bursting at the seams, and to undermine NATO’s unity,” said Bondarev, also the author of Time to Win the War, a book that tracks the potential steps needed to reach a peace agreement.

Any nonaggression pacts would most likely include conditions that bar a signatory nation from participating in a future conflict between Russia and another European nation, he said, destroying any potential for collective defence against Moscow.

Russia’s demands were presented to US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff but not to European leaders.

“Russians want to talk to Americans. They don’t want to talk to Europe,” Maria Kucherenko, executive director at the Strategic Intelligence Institute, a think tank in Kyiv, told Al Jazeera.

To Kucherenko, who has for years scrutinised Moscow’s negotiating tactics, the “maximalist” demands continue the Kremlin’s habit of asking for everything.

Russia’s “demands will be maximalist, the way they used to be, and they will be deceptive about the subsequence of steps [towards a peace deal] in their interests. They’ll put politics ahead of security, the way they’ve done all these years,” she said.

Kushner, a real estate developer and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, used the word “very” abundantly to describe the talks.

“These deals are very hard and complex, and this one is very emotional, very complex. It’s a very hot war,” Kushner said at a news conference.

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To Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia’s demands sound otherworldly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “lives in a different reality”, Zelenskyy wrote on X on Wednesday, adding, “I can draw a picture for him too where I fully occupy Russia. But it’s not true.”

“We are all very cautious with this topic because nobody really understands 100 percent what they want,” Zelenskyy said at a news conference hours later.

A top Ukrainian negotiator decried the “difficulty” of the Abu Dhabi talks.

“This round of talks was one of the most difficult ones. I believe the Russians came with very strict instructions, so it was really hard to ease the discussions,” Davyd Arakhamia, who has taken part in each round of talks since 2022, said on Wednesday.

Stalling the talks will not just weaken Kyiv and demoralise Ukrainians, it may also help Russia buy time until it is politically stronger in Europe’s key nations.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has pledged to phase out France’s military and financial aid to Ukraine within six months if she wins April’s presidential election. She is currently the frontrunner.

And if Germany’s ruling coalition falls apart amid debates over the budget, debt and economic stagnation, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is positioned to win a snap vote. It leads in national polls and is well ahead of the Christian Democratic Union of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

AfD also wants to terminate aid to Ukraine, push for immediate peace talks with Moscow and lift sanctions so Germany can once again buy Russian oil and gas.

If Le Pen and the AfD win, that would compound Ukraine’s struggles with its allies at a time when the Trump administration is already pressuring Kyiv to compromise on its sovereignty.

“We will not be able to withstand the joint position of the European Union and the United States, and a chance to manoeuvre between Washington and Brussels will be lost,” Kyiv-based analyst Aleksey Kusch told Al Jazeera.