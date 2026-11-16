Airline executives support modernising FAA systems as US Transportation Secretary Duffy seeks $50bn from Congress for FAA overhaul.

Share Nationwide ground stop could cost US airlines hundreds of millions on social media

Following the nationwide ground stop last week, United States airlines could face a financial hit of hundreds of millions of dollars even as airline executives press for increased investment in ageing air traffic control infrastructure.

The four largest US airlines – American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines – could face a combined hit of $345m to pretax earnings, according to brokerage firm Bernstein.

The effects of Friday’s ground stop continued to ripple through airline schedules on Monday, with more than 18,500 flights within, into or out of the US cancelled since the disruption began, according to FlightAware data.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNBC on Monday that the wider impact of the disruption could run into the “billions of dollars”. No official estimate of the total economic cost has been released yet.

Flights were grounded across the country for more than four hours on Friday, and the disruption continued to affect airline schedules over the weekend.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian also said the financial impact could run into the “billions”, telling Fortune on Monday that the disruption underscored the need for greater investment in the country’s air traffic control infrastructure.

Bastian pointed to the vast sums investors are putting into artificial intelligence and data centres, adding that the US should also be investing in its aviation system.

“We can’t even get $50bn to fix our skies,” he said.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby agreed that the disruption should be a “call to action”, saying the air traffic control system needed greater investment in modern technology to improve its reliability.

Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Duffy has asked US Congress for $50bn for air traffic control and airport infrastructure upgrades, an addition to the $12.5bn lawmakers approved for air traffic control modernisation last year.

The existing system relies on outdated equipment and needs a comprehensive overhaul, he said.

But Democrats have questioned the request, saying only about $1bn of the $12.5bn already approved has been spent so far.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump called on Congress to approve the funding, arguing that the upgrades should be carried out all at once rather than in stages.

“We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The funding debate is moving into a narrow window for congressional action. The House and Senate are scheduled to convene once more before the end of the year.

Speaker Mike Johnson has said lawmakers will take up the administration’s funding request during the current Congress’s lame-duck session, but Democrats have demanded more information on how the money will be spent.

The precise cause of Friday’s failure remains under investigation. Duffy has said the problem began at a remote Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) site in Arkansas where workers from defence contractor L3Harris were replacing ageing copper wiring with fibre-optic cables.

The Government Accountability Office, the congressional watchdog, raised concerns about the FAA’s management of its modernisation programme in a September report. It found that the agency had not developed an integrated schedule for the first phase of upgrades, and warned that poor planning increased the risk of disrupting air traffic control operations.