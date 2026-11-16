Chinese tech executive romantically linked to ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang left in August 2025, the Singapore-based firm says.

Share Megaspeed, firm at centre of Nvidia scandal, says Alice Huang left in 2025 on social media

Megaspeed has confirmed that Alice Huang, the tech executive whose reported relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is at the centre of international spying claims, left the company last year.

The Singapore-based data centre company said in a statement on Sunday that Alice Huang left her executive role on August 30, 2025, and has held no position with the firm since.

“Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” the statement said.

Megaspeed also pushed back on media reports it said contained claims about its operations that “are not supported by verifiable evidence”.

“The company has retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation,” it said.

Megaspeed, a major buyer of graphics processing units (GPUs) made by the California-based Nvidia, used to train and run frontier AI models, is facing scrutiny over its compliance with United States export controls intended to keep high-end chips out of China.

While data centres in Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand can import high-end Nvidia chips legally, US authorities have long suspected the region is a hotbed of illicit smuggling on behalf of Chinese AI developers.

Megaspeed CEO and chairman Tan Yong Pong said on Thursday that the company had retained a top US law firm to lead a “comprehensive census” of its GPUs and verify its export control compliance practices.

Unnamed US officials have accused Alice Huang of working with China’s Ministry of State Security in an espionage operation targeting Jensen Huang, who stepped down as Nvidia CEO, president and board member on Thursday amid a board investigation.

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Beijing has denied the allegations, describing them as “entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China”.

Alice Huang has not publicly commented on the claims.

Singaporean authorities are investigating Megaspeed on suspicion of making false declarations in relation to its purchases of servers. They said last week they had previously confiscated Alice Huang’s passport for eight months as part of their inquiries.

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday that it barred Huang from re-entering the country after determining that she had provided inaccurate information to investigators to downplay her role at Megaspeed.

Police investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are ongoing, the ministry said in a statement.