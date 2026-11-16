Jordan bans Telegram over national security concerns

Authorities say measure is part of ongoing efforts to reduce cybercrime and strengthen digital security.

Jordanian authorities have banned the Telegram messaging app, saying the move aims to curb the dissemination of illegal content and what they describe as “extremist material”.

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced the measure in a statement published on Monday amid a security crackdown after nine people were killed in an attack on a Greek Orthodox church last month.

The PSD urged citizens to “exercise caution when using social media applications, to avoid interacting with accounts, links, or entities of unknown origin, and to report any unlawful practices or content through official channels”.

The church shooting took place in the village of Hammoud in the west-central governorate of Karak. On Sunday, three men were sentenced to death by hanging over the attack.

The incident prompted Jordan to carry out air strikes on neighbouring Syria that Amman said killed 20 members of the ISIL (ISIS) armed group linked to the church attack.

Meanwhile, a security officer was killed and another wounded this month in Amman in what authorities described as another “terrorist attack”.

Telegram, founded by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov in 2013, is believed to be used by groups such as ISIL. In July, Russia issued an arrest warrant for Durov, accusing him of aiding “terrorism”.

The 42-year-old is currently believed to be in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and faces up to life in a Russian prison if found guilty. He is also being investigated in several other countries.

Telegram supports end-to-end encrypted chats, but not all conversations are encrypted. The messaging app is popular in the Middle East and North Africa. The region accounts for about 8 percent of global users.