Jailed Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan writes to judges, seeks vital medical care

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party founder says court orders on his care were ignored and he ‘may not return alive’.

Islamabad, Pakistan – Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to Pakistan’s top judges for urgent medical treatment for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in an open letter released by his lawyer.

Lawyer Salman Safdar posted the letter on X on Monday, describing it as a “humanitarian plea for medical treatment”. It is Khan’s first such letter since he fell ill earlier this year.

Safdar said Khan gave him instructions and notes during a three-hour meeting at Central Jail Rawalpindi, also known as Adiala Jail, on November 11, and that he prepared the letter solely on that basis.

Khan, 74, has been in jail since August 2023, following convictions that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), says are politically motivated.

In the letter, he said he had been held in solitary confinement “for up to twenty-two hours a day” since December 20, 2025, when he and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years in one of several cases against them.

He said he had lost 85 percent of the vision in his right eye and that doctors had told him he was highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest.

Khan wrote that he had “never once sought relief on medical grounds, nor used illness as a tactic”.

“I fought on the merits, with confidence, and I still do,” he said. “I do not ask Your Lordships for any favour.”

On August 18, the Supreme Court ordered that Khan be moved to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within two days and examined by a medical board. “That order has not been implemented,” he wrote.

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Instead, he was taken to the government-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and returned to jail within hours.

Khan was taken to hospital again late on November 10 for an eye injection. PIMS said he was “clinically stable”, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said he was receiving the required care.

Khan also raised concerns about Bushra Bibi, whom he married in 2018. He said she suffered a retinal detachment in April and underwent “complicated eye surgery in secrecy”.

Without another operation, he said, “she may lose her sight permanently”.

Her lawyers filed an application at the Islamabad High Court on Monday seeking her complete medical record and immediate transfer to a specialised hospital.

Two of Khan’s sisters, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, were released from a Lahore jail on November 12 after nearly two months in detention. Aleema Khan, a third sister, remains in jail, according to PTI.

The government said it detained the sisters over a possible threat to law and order in advance of PTI’s Islamabad march planned for September 27, which did not go ahead.

Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, a senior PTI leader, said ex-PM Khan had been left with no other option but to seek further legal intervention.

“He’s been left with no choice but to write this open letter because, over three years of imprisonment and solitary confinement, he has seen that justice has only been seen in small flashes and then gone away,” Bukhari told Al Jazeera.

Bukhari said the letter did not mean Khan was giving up.

“He is asking for no favours. He is asking for no deal. He is asking for justice and the legal system of Pakistan to work,” Bukhari told Al Jazeera. “All it shows is a man humbly asking for justice and humane medical treatment.”

Bukhari said the party wanted the courts to press the government to act.

“We want the courts to hear his proceedings adequately … rather than adjourning and postponing them,” he said. “And we want the courts to apply enough pressure on the government that real medical treatment should be provided so that there is no loss of life, no loss of vision.”

Mehmal Sarfraz, a Lahore-based political analyst, said the letter reflected Khan’s concern about his wife’s health.

“He is very worried about his wife’s deteriorating health and is looking for relief for her,” Sarfraz told Al Jazeera.

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Another Lahore-based political analyst, Habib Akram, said he did not see the letter as a plea for mercy.

“If he were asking for mercy, he would not have needed to write this letter. He has written to the courts, not to anyone else,” Akram told Al Jazeera. “And what is he asking for? He is asking for his rights, which he has cited from the jail manual.”

Akram, however, was sceptical that the letter would change Khan’s circumstances.

“What is being done to Imran Khan has lost its legal grounds. The Islamabad High Court has an order that he can meet visitors on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Supreme Court has also ruled. Neither was followed, but a third order was suddenly complied with,” he said.

“This is no longer a legal issue. I don’t think the Supreme Court’s order will be implemented because of this letter.”