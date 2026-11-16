Israeli opposition accuses Netanyahu of attempted ‘coup’

Political rivals call for investigation regarding media reports that Netanyahu’s office tried to frame Arab party members ahead of the elections.

Israeli opposition leaders have denounced an “attempted coup” by outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The accusations on Monday came in response to media reports that Netanyahu’s office tried to falsely incriminate members of an Arab-led party before last month’s election, in which the premier’s Likud party was voted out of office.

“As more and more details come to light, it becomes clear: This wasn’t an attempt to disrupt the elections. It was an attempted coup,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said on social media.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Sunday that on the eve of the election, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, called police with a complaint about members of the Ra’am party.

Norden reportedly pointed officers to a purported intelligence source – a former employee of Netanyahu’s office – who provided information that led to the arrest of three Ra’am members. They were later released after police determined the allegations were unfounded.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Sunday that the head of the Shin Bet domestic security service tried to wiretap leaders of the Arab-led Joint List, but the attorney general refused due to a lack of evidence.

Israeli police said in response that they will “review the decision-making and information-transmission process”. Likud has issued a statement denying the reports.

Following the vote, Netanyahu accused Arab parties of electoral fraud after they gained a record 19 seats in the Knesset.

‘Dark regime’

Yousef Jabareen, the leader of Joint List also decried “an attempted coup by Netanyahu,” and labelled the allegations regarding Shin Bet as “conduct characteristic of dark regimes”.

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Ra’am deputy and former police chief Yoav Segalovitz called for an urgent investigation.

“Netanyahu cried out that his election was being stolen, while he himself tried to steal the country and is still trying to do so now,” he wrote on social media.

Netanyahu’s main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, wrote that departing prime minister was “a concrete, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy”.

Neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor Eisenkot’s opposition grouping secured the 61 seats required to form a government. However, Joint List and Raam have indicated they support Eisenkot to lead a coalition.