Israeli court upholds detention of Palestinian land activist Ghassan Najjar

Occupied West Bank land defender is set to remain in detention until at least February 26 next year, with the possibility that the term could be extended.

An Israeli military court has upheld a four–month administrative detention order against Palestinian land activist and farmer Ghassan Najjar.

Najjar appeared at Ofer Military Court on Monday. He was arrested during a pre–dawn raid on Burin village, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on October 27, and has been held in administrative detention since.

The Israeli authorities have not given a reason for Najjar’s arrest, as administrative detention allows them. The Palestinian human rights defender, farmer and veteran grassroots organiser has a long history of arrest, having spent nearly a decade in Israeli prisons, much of it under administrative detention. He has been subjected to a travel ban since 2011.

The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) told Al Jazeera that Najjar was arrested because he intended to harvest olives on his land and planned to help other Palestinian farmers do the same. Israel’s security agency Shin Bet reportedly warned Najjar, cofounder of Burin’s Land and Farming Agricultural Cooperative, that he would be arrested if he did not stop organising with grassroots groups and Western activists.

The olive harvest in the occupied West Bank is a key target of pogroms by Israeli settlers. The attacks have surged during this year’s harvest and have already surpassed last year’s figures.

The United Nations and international voices have long urged Israel to guarantee Palestinian farmers’ protection and safe access to their land.

‘Helpless’

Administrative detention allows Israel to detain people without charge or trial, notes B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights group. It adds that the absence of legal proceedings leaves detainees “helpless”.

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Following the court’s confirmation of the detention order, Najjar will remain in Ofer Prison until at least 26 February, his sister, Suha Najjar, told Al Jazeera. However, in the meantime, an Israeli military court will review his case and decide whether to extend the term.

“It is an unjust decision, and it is deeply upsetting that my brother has been subjected to such a great injustice,” Suha said.

“He has been placed under administrative detention for four months, without any charges [lodged] against him. Even more concerning is that this detention could be renewed when the four months come to an end.”

Earlier this month, Amnesty International demanded Israeli authorities release Najjar immediately. The rights group accused Israel of detaining him “solely because of his peaceful activism to protect the olive harvest season in Burin”.

“I am extremely worried, especially because we are not allowed to visit him or even see him. This makes our anxiety as a family even greater, as we have no way of knowing how he is doing, either physically or psychologically,” Suha said.

“We are aware of the cruel methods used by the Israeli occupation to torture Palestinian prisoners, both physically and psychologically, and this makes us even more fearful for his safety and wellbeing.”

In a statement released earlier this month, Amnesty called on states with leverage to pressure Israel to release Najjar.

“Like Palestinian human rights defender Ayman Bani Owda and countless other Palestinians, Ghassan Najjar is being hounded by a discriminatory justice system that has played a key role in legitimising and maintaining Israel’s system of apartheid and unlawful occupation,” it said.

“States with influence on Israel must use their leverage to pressure Israeli authorities into releasing all arbitrarily detained Palestinians, including Ghassan Najjar, and finally end their use of administrative detention.”