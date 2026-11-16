Iraqi armed group denies involvement in oil smuggling, calls probe a ‘lie’

Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah says the group is subjected to ‘blackmail’ to force disarmament amid US pressure on Iraq.

The Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah group has denied its involvement in an oil smuggling operation in Iraq’s Jurf al-Nasr area after Iraqi authorities launched an anticorruption crackdown.

Kataib Hezbollah, one of Iraq’s most heavily armed factions, said in a statement on Sunday that the Iraqi prime minister’s office was “fabricating lies” and that the group was being subjected to “the largest blackmail operation” to force its disarmament.

The statement was issued a day after Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi sacked nine senior officials following an investigation into the allegations.

The Iraqi government said an investigation committee, chaired by al-Zaidi, confirmed oil smuggling based on “intelligence documents” containing satellite images showing operations being carried out in the armed faction’s stronghold.

The committee ordered those implicated, whom it did not identify, to be referred to the judiciary and dismissed nine officials, including security and intelligence officers in Babil province, an Interior Ministry commander and the director of the Oil Pipelines Company at the Ministry of Oil.

Responding to the committee’s findings, Kataib Hezbollah said the investigation “found no violations whatsoever of the oil pipelines” and that this “definitively proves that the smuggling allegations are false”.

The group said its members accompanied the committee’s visit to the Jurf al-Nasr area on Friday.

Baghdad has been under increasing pressure from Washington to rein in Iran-aligned groups and curb Tehran’s influence in Iraq, an ally of both the US and Iran.

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Al-Zaidi has previously promised to ensure that non-state armed groups would hand over their weapons to the state.

However, Kataib Hezbollah has pledged to retain its weapons arsenal and accused al-Zaidi of caving to pressure from the US, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran-aligned groups, including Kataib Hezbollah, have previously targeted US forces in Iraq and attacked Gulf states following the start of the US-Israel war on Iran in late February.

Washington accuses Tehran of using Iraq’s economy to evade sanctions and has previously sanctioned Iraqi individuals for blending Iraqi and Iranian oil.