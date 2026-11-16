Iraq deploys army to stronghold of Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah

US pressure on Iraq to curb Tehran’s influence leaves potential for direct confrontation with Iran-linked armed group around the town of Jurf al-Nasr.

Iraq has ordered its armed forces to move into a stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group, amid an investigation into suspected oil smuggling.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered the military to enter the town of Jurf al-Nasr, government spokesman Haidar al-Aboudi said on Monday, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA). The Iraqi leader has also set a deadline for the armed faction, which has been implicated in the oil probe, to leave the area.

The order comes amid pressure on Baghdad from the United States and some of its Gulf-state allies to counter Tehran’s influence in Iraq.

Al-Aboudi told local media the “deadline is not far off”. A senior Iraqi official told Al Jazeera Arabic that Kataib Hezbollah has until Friday to leave Jurf al-Nasr, which sits south of Baghdad in the centre of the country and was previously known as Jurf al-Sakhar.

Al-Zaidi told military and security commanders to deploy additional forces around the town and to prepare for government troops to enter. The order would potentially bring the government and its troops into direct confrontation with the armed group.

Security agencies have also been instructed to prevent tankers carrying oil or petroleum products from leaving the area.

Iraq recently launched a sweeping anticorruption crackdown centred on the town, which allegedly harbours illicit oil refineries.

Kataib Hezbollah, one of dozens of heavily armed pro-Iranian groups that have semi-official status in Iraq, denied the allegations on Sunday, saying that an inspection found no interference with pipelines.

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“We are therefore being subjected to the greatest campaign of blackmail aimed at forcing us to relinquish the weapons of dignity that have upheld sovereignty and protected the rights of Iraqis at multiple stages,” the group said in a statement.

The campaign to stamp out the oil smuggling trade has seen the dismissal and judicial referral of nine senior officials accused of corruption. It has also led to the sacking of senior government officials and security directors.

Al-Aboudi said an investigative committee, following an intelligence agency report, had “detected clear tampering with pipelines passing through the area, as well as attempts to bury and conceal traces of that tampering”.

Sources told the Reuters news agency that the smuggling, carried out with accomplices among some security and oil officials, has robbed the government of hundreds of millions of dollars since 2021.

While officially framed as an initiative to protect public funds, analysts believe the oil probe is a calculated strategy to sever the financial arteries of armed factions that refuse to integrate into Iraq’s state apparatus.

Iranian-backed armed groups, including Kataib Hezbollah, have resisted repeated calls by both al-Zaidi and ‌‌‌‌his ally, US President Donald Trump, to disarm.

They have struck US troops and targets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in solidarity with Tehran since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran in February.