Iran braces for natural gas shortages during winter energy imbalance

The gas infrastructure in Iran has suffered from underdevelopment and sanctions, and now damage from the war.

Tehran, Iran – Iran is heading into winter with warnings of natural gas shortages, as damage from strikes by the United States and Israel deepens an energy imbalance that has plagued the resource-rich country for years.

Iran holds the second-largest proven natural gas reserves in the world, only behind Russia, but its government last week forecast a peak-demand deficit of about 430 million cubic metres per day for winter that could impact both households and industries.

The country’s ageing energy infrastructure has long suffered from underinvestment and international sanctions that have restricted finances and equipment. Authorities say that inefficient consumption and limited storage capacity are also to blame, in addition to the damage from the ongoing war.

Saeed Tavakoli, head of the National Iranian Gas Company, told local media last week that 26 projectiles struck six refineries on March 18, knocking out 28 percent of Iran’s gas production capacity in the immediate aftermath of the strikes.

According to the government, about 100 million cubic metres per day of processing capacity has since been restored, but fully bringing back the additional 130 million cubic metres lost in the US and Israeli attacks could extend into 2028.

Hashem Oraee, head of the Iranian Energy Associations Union, told local media last week that Iran was not able to rely on any gas imports to plug the gap.

Gas shortages could also lead to electricity blackouts if the gas feeding some power plants goes out, something that has repeatedly happened in recent years. To avoid electricity shortages, those power plants resort to burning cheap fuel, predominantly a heavy oil alternative called mazut, which significantly pollutes the air.

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Despite that, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, a deputy energy minister, told the state-linked ILNA outlet on Saturday that mazut burning would continue this year.

Umud Shokri, energy strategist and senior visiting fellow at George Mason University, said that if the problems facing Iran’s gas industry remain unresolved over the coming years, the consequences would extend beyond the energy sector, affecting industrial production, employment, inflation, and living standards.

“In my view, Iran’s biggest challenge is not a lack of energy resources, but its inability to turn those resources into reliable supplies for its people and economy,” Shokri told Al Jazeera. “Without serious reforms, sustained investment, and better energy management, what is now largely a seasonal crisis could gradually become a year-round problem.”

Shortages possible across Iran

Gas accounts for 73 percent of Iran’s energy mix, the gas company’s Tavakoli said last week, adding that household consumption had reached 480 million cubic metres per day and was expected to sharply rise as the cold season approaches.

Last winter’s peak consumption for households, businesses and small industries was recorded at 737 million.

The National Iranian Gas Company identifies 11 of Iran’s 31 provinces as considerably vulnerable to shortages this winter, particularly some provinces to the north of the country, including Mazandaran, Golestan and North Khorasan. High consumption due to cold temperatures, as well as locations near the ends of transmission lines, increase gas pressure problems in those provinces.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani explicitly warned during a press conference last week that if consumption grows, gas might be cut off across the country, including Tehran.

“Unlike electricity, which can be reconnected quickly after being cut off, bringing back gas after cutoff is a time-consuming process,” she said. “So, network stability is of utmost importance and we must work to prevent any disruptions.”

The government has said it will do its best not to let households or industries go offline due to gas shortages. But on Saturday, the Zagros Petrochemical Company, operating in southern Iran’s energy production hub of Asaluyeh, notified its shareholders that it shut down a methanol production unit until further notice in line with directives from the National Iranian Gas Company

David Jalilvand, managing director at Orient Matters, a geopolitical research consultancy in Germany, said the industrial sector would bear the brunt of the shortages as the authorities prioritise households, which rely on gas for heating.

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“Prioritising households, however, does not guarantee that residential supplies will remain uninterrupted if shortages become severe,” he told Al Jazeera.

To help save on gas, the government has tasked its affiliated executive bodies with reducing their gas consumption by 20 percent. It has also said offices are obligated to keep their temperatures at around 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit), while homes are advised to maintain 18-21C (64-70F). Offices must also switch heating off on holidays.

The government said inspections last week led to disconnections at the Education Ministry building and five other government buildings in Tehran that were not complying with the energy-saving directives.

The government has also been struggling with a lingering petrol supply imbalance, and imposed sporadic power blackouts to cover electricity production shortfalls during summer and early autumn. In addition to raising the price of petrol twice in less than a year, the government has also significantly limited monthly petrol quotas allocated to personal vehicles.

Authorities have repeatedly asked Iranians to help offset the shortages by consuming less, while saying more price hikes are possible over the coming months.

An October directive also required eligible civil servants to work from home at least two days a week and encourage commuting without private cars on one day a week, as part of efforts to reduce fuel consumption.

“We must speak to the people honestly and explain we are facing gas shortages due to previous years’ imbalances and also damages from the war, so we need to save on gas,” First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said last week.

High-consuming users have also been told their gas prices will increase exponentially if they do not reduce consumption.

Jalilvand, from Orient Matters, said developing the South Pars gasfield, the world’s largest offshore natural gasfield shared between Iran and Qatar, has been cruicial in addressing the key challenge of keeping the supply of gas growing in line with domestic demand.

But he said sustaining production growth increasingly depends on addressing technical challenges that require foreign investment and technology.

“An equally important challenge lies on the demand side. Iran has enormous potential to improve energy efficiency, but realising it requires investment, technology and domestic policy reforms, particularly to address heavily subsidised energy prices.

“Reintegration into the global economy would make it considerably easier to finance and implement these improvements.”

Hamed, who runs a small apartment hotel in the northern province of Mazandaran, said his business experienced a drop in gas pressure last year, depsite not being a heavy consumer. But there were no total cutoffs.

He told Al Jazeera that lower-pressure gas can impact his business by affecting heating in guest rooms, disrupting the boiler for hot water used for showers and sanitation, and most of the hotel’s kitchen operations.

“It’s basically everything; I really hope it doesn’t come to that this year,” he said.