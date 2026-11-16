Indonesian president apologises to Singapore, Malaysia for wildfire haze

Prabowo says his government has a ‘zero-tolerance policy’ for companies that contribute to blazes and promises strict action.

⁠Indonesian President ⁠Prabowo Subianto has apologised to Singapore and Malaysia ⁠for the transboundary haze due to months-long wildfires.

Prabowo conveyed the apology during a session at the ASEAN summit that kicked off on Sunday in the Philippine capital, Manila, according to a statement from the Indonesian presidential office.

Prabowo also said his government had and would continue to take firm ‌action on companies involved in forest fires while also preparing to establish a new body to strengthen wildfire prevention.

Indonesia has a “zero-tolerance policy” for any company contributing to the blazes, the statement quoted him as saying.

“We’ve revoked 17 concessions [permits] from companies. [Meanwhile] 26 companies are currently under investigation and 11 others have been charged. Another 23 companies are on the list to be charged,” he said.

“In total, 104 companies are currently under investigation by our police.”

He also said Indonesia had deployed 71,000 forest firefighters, and 16 people died while battling the blazes.

Philippine Foreign Minister Theresa Lazaro told a news briefing later on Sunday that Jakarta was “very frank and candid in expressing the efforts they have been exerting in addressing the forest fires in Indonesia” during the plenary session.

Indonesia has been battling its ‌most intense wildfires in 11 years, with large swaths of land scorched, mainly on the islands ‌of ‌Sumatra, Borneo and Papua.

Haze from the fires blanketed some of its nearest neighbours, primarily Singapore and Malaysia, over the past few months.

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Malaysia and Singapore have refrained from criticising Indonesia, instead offering assistance to fight the fires.

Previously, an Indonesian official faced criticism after claiming the country’s forests supply oxygen to Malaysia and Singapore despite recurring haze from wildfires.

“We do not just send smoke, but when there is no smoke, we send oxygen,” Indonesian Government Communications Agency chief Syahganda Nainggolan said in October.

ASEAN agreement

On paper, Southeast Asian countries are committed to working together to prevent cross-border air pollution under the 2002 ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution.

The legally binding treaty commits the 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to tackle haze, a recurring issue for decades, through “concerted national efforts and intensified regional and international co-operation”.

However, the agreement does not contain provisions for enforcement by a judicial body such as the International Court of Justice. Disagreements over interpretation and application can only be settled through negotiation.

Implementation of the treaty has also moved at a snail’s pace. The treaty’s coordinating office in Jakarta only opened this April, nearly a quarter-century after it was envisioned.

Prabowo’s remarks came as the problem of transboundary haze has begun to disappear.

On Thursday, the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) issued a “no transboundary smoke haze” notice for southern parts of Southeast Asia. The relief has been linked to recent downpours and fewer fire hotspots in Indonesia’s Sumatra and Kalimantan provinces.