Five EU countries announce plan to send rejected asylum seekers to Rwanda

In a joint statement, 47 aid, trade union and rights groups urged ‌the five countries to ​abandon the Rwanda plan.

Five European countries have announced a plan to send rejected asylum seekers to a processing centre in Rwanda as early as next year, drawing condemnation from rights groups who said it would leave vulnerable people at risk of abuse.

The planned scheme, which is still being negotiated with Rwanda, would send people to a centre where the migrants could choose to return home, settle or go somewhere else where they had a right to stay, Kigali said on Monday.

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands said that the plan aimed to deter more people from migrating to Europe. The European Union has worked for years to tighten migration rules, reduce the number of asylum seekers arriving and increase deportations of migrants who are not entitled to stay.

“I think this will be a game changer, making us able to confront the massive challenges with illegal migration,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said. “We will break down the business model of human smugglers. We will take back control of our borders and we will remove the incentives for illegal migration.”

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Rwanda’s interior minister, Vincent Biruta, said his country would give a “second chance” to people who have no right to stay in Europe.

He added that arrivals would be able “to voluntarily return to the countries of origin, integrate into Rwandan society or relocate to another destination where they have the legal right to reside, according to their preference”.

When asked how Kigali would ensure refugees’ human rights, Biruta said, “There will be an independent monitoring mechanism” and that it would cooperate with the United Nations’ refugee agency.

Human rights groups criticised the plans, saying that EU countries could not guarantee their rights would be respected there.

In a joint statement, 47 aid, trade union and rights groups urged ‌the five countries to abandon the Rwanda plan — echoing criticisms of a different migration settlement plan between Britain and Rwanda in the early 2020s.

The plan “signals that Member States accept the risk of serious human rights violations against one of the most marginalized groups in society, in return for a deterrence goal that evidence clearly suggests they will not reach,” read the statement from the International Rescue Committee, the Dutch Council for Refugees and other groups.

A Human Rights Watch researcher said the deal “would finance and provide political leverage to a government responsible for serious human rights abuses at home and abroad”.

Germany’s interior minister said the European plan was not comparable to a scrapped 2022 deal with the United Kingdom because only those whose asylum claims are rejected will be sent to Rwanda.

The UK’s Supreme Court ruled that the 2022 deal was unlawful because Rwanda was not considered a safe third country to which migrants could be sent.