Decision aims to bolster the bloc’s ties with Damascus following the Assad government’s collapse in December 2024.

European Union foreign ministers have agreed to revive a nearly 20-year-old cooperation deal with Syria, as the bloc presses to strengthen ties with the war-scarred country.

“Syria needs investment and a successful transition,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

“The aim is to give Europe and Syria a framework for trade, political dialogue and closer cooperation as soon as possible.”

The EU-Syria association agreement was first made in 2008 under then-President Bashar al-Assad, but it was never fully signed by either side, owing to concerns over the Assad government’s human rights record.

Kallas said EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels had “supported moving ahead” with that deal and launching talks for an updated one.

A discussion paper prepared by the bloc’s diplomatic service ahead of the meeting outlined one of Brussels’ most ambitious efforts yet to normalise ties with Syria, less than two years after Assad’s fall.

Kallas said diplomats would now work through the technical and legal details to finalise the agreement, which would create a framework for free trade, political dialogue and broader cooperation between Brussels and Damascus.

“Everybody said that we need to engage with Syria because if we don’t engage, then this vacuum will be filled by other players,” Kallas said.

Kallas said the EU would set out new conditions for Syria to secure an updated deal.

“We should have clear conditionality regarding human rights,” she said.

“We should have also the nonrecognition of occupied Ukrainian, Georgian territories that they have recognised under Assad’s regime.”

The move is the latest in the 27-nation bloc’s efforts to bolster ties with Damascus and its new leader, President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

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The EU in 2025 removed its crushing sanctions on Syria’s economy in a bid to help its recovery after almost 14 years of civil war.

At the start of 2026, Brussels announced a two-year funding package worth 620 million euros ($680m) for the country.

The 53-year-long rule of the Assad family ended on December 8, 2024, after an 11-day offensive that took Syria and the world by surprise.

It also halted a lengthy civil war that left lasting scars on the country and saw some 6.8 million Syrians, about one-third of the population, flee abroad.

More than one million Syrian refugees have already returned home since Assad’s fall, while millions more among the diaspora weigh the decision to do the same and rebuild their lives in their homeland.