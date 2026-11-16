Eisenkot says Netanyahu can’t remain Israel PM amid alleged vote meddling

Members of an Arab-led party were reportedly arrested before Israeli elections based on unfounded evidence from the prime minister’s office.

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot “remain at the helm of government for even one more minute” amid reports alleging Netanyahu’s office engaged in electoral interference.

Eisenkot, tasked with forming Israel’s new government, launched a scathing attack on his rival on Sunday, just a few hours after representatives of the two men met to discuss the possible formation of a national unity government.

“The conduct of outgoing Prime Minister Netanyahu and his inner circle poses a tangible, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy,” Eisenkot wrote on X.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 published a report earlier on Sunday alleging Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, lodged a complaint with the police commissioner’s office against members of the United Arab List (Ra’am) party on the eve of Israel’s October 27 election.

Norden reportedly directed police officers to an alleged intelligence source who was a former employee of Netanyahu’s office.

Based on information from the source, about 14 police officers raided the homes of three Ra’am members without a warrant and arrested them on suspicion of bribery to incentivise voting, according to Channel 12.

Netanyahu subsequently launched a campaign against Arab-led parties throughout election day. After they won a record 19 seats, he made unproven accusations of electoral fraud.

The three men were released after police determined the information from the purported intelligence source was unfounded.

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The Channel 12 report also alleged that David Zini, the head of Israel’s internal intelligence agency Shin Bet, requested the attorney general’s office to wiretap five Palestinian-Israeli Knesset members on election day over suspected election interference, but the request was later rejected.

“I call for an immediate investigation into the affair and for the police and the Shin Bet to immediately clarify the details that have been published,” said Eisenkot, a former army chief.

Netanyahu’s Likud party called Eisenkot’s statement “outrageous incitement” against the prime minister.

On Friday, Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of fuelling a “racist and violent” campaign against Palestinian citizens of Israel during the elections to cling to power.

Netanyahu renewed his appeal to Eisenkot to form a unity government on Saturday, but the opposition leader called the plea a “bluff”.

However, Eisenkot had confirmed talks between his Yashar party and the Likud party over the proposal for a shared government.

Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot’s bloc has yet secured the 61 seats needed to form a government.