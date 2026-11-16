Ecuador’s president denies existence of US military base

Daniel Noboa says US personnel in the country for ‘temporary activities’.

Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa has denied that the United States has a military base in his country near the port city of Guayaquil after voters rejected a referendum to allow foreign military sites.

Noboa’s denial came on Sunday after the AFP news agency last month documented an unusual deployment of US aircraft at the Taura Air Base and the installation of dozens of tents and infrastructure work.

It also identified about 20 US military flights at the base from June to mid-October and obtained documents referring to the presence of US soldiers.

Noboa said US personnel were at the airbase solely for “temporary activities” as part of cooperation between the two countries.

“Sometimes there’s a specific mission. Sometimes there’s a specific operation,” he told the digital news outlet Altavoz. “We work together. It’s not an American base. It’s an Ecuadoran base.”

Noboa did not address the US aircraft and sidestepped the journalist’s request to visit the Taura base.

The US deployment raised questions about its legality, including among senior Ecuadoran military officials. The then-air force commander, General Mauricio Salazar, asked the armed forces to clarify the legality of the deployment, AFP said, citing a letter sent in September.

Salazar was subsequently removed from his post and reassigned to less senior duties.

The scope of the US military presence has not been disclosed, but Quito and Washington have been strengthening their cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

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The Pentagon, its Southern Command and Ecuador’s air force did not respond to requests for information when the AFP investigation was published in October.

Referendum against foreign bases

Noboa had campaigned to change the constitution and reverse a ban on foreign military bases, but Ecuadorans voted against it in a referendum in November last year.

According to Human Rights Watch, the US has arguably become Ecuador’s main partner in its crackdown on organised criminal groups in the region and has been providing equipment, training, intelligence and direct military support.

The New York-based rights watchdog has called the partnership “perilous” as “both governments have engaged in serious human rights violations fuelled by their insistence on framing their confrontations with organised crime groups as a kind of war”.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has struck boats it has alleged were transporting illegal drugs through international waters.

During Trump’s first term, he pondered bombing drug labs in Mexico. Since retaking office in January last year, he moved to formalise his rhetoric, designating several Latin America-based cartels as “foreign terrorist organisations”.