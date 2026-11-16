Cargo ship capsizes off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast

Bulgaria’s Transport Ministry says that all 12 of the ship’s crew members were saved in a rescue operation.

A cargo ship has capsized off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, the country’s Transport Ministry has said.

The ship’s crew, eight Turkish citizens and four Azerbaijani nationals, were rescued from the Somali-flagged Betul 8 in an operation on Monday that involved four ships, two from Bulgaria, one from Romania and one from Turkiye.

Bulgaria’s Transport Ministry confirmed that one of its helicopters repatriated them to shore and that the crew was in good health.

Speaking to journalists after being brought to the port city of Varna, crew members said their ship had been hit by two sea drones.

The incident comes after three ships were hit off Romania over the weekend, according to authorities in Bucharest, though no casualties were reported.

Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu said on Monday the latest incidents were “unacceptable”.

The ship was carrying 3,000 metric tons of wheat and was headed to Egypt from Romania. Bulgaria received a distress signal early on Monday that the ship was sinking approximately 40 nautical miles (74km) southeast of Cape Kaliakra.

Black Sea attacks

Betul 8 is the 17th vessel to be attacked off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania since mid-July, according to Diaplous, a maritime security firm.

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The waters off the coasts of the two countries, both of them NATO members, have become the primary route for shipments from Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, whose own Black Sea ports have come under fire since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than four years ago. Ukraine has also been accused of targeting Russian vessels in other areas of the Black Sea.

Romanian and Bulgarian officials have both pointed the finger at Russia over the attacks, though Bulgaria has underlined that there is no proof of who was behind them. Russia has previously denied it was responsible for deadly drone attacks in the region.