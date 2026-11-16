Attorney General Rob Bonta says Hugging Face attack was ‘entirely predictable’ result of emphasis on rapid growth.

California has filed a lawsuit against the technology firm OpenAI, alleging that the company endangered the public by developing an artificial intelligence model without the appropriate safeguards.

The lawsuit, announced by Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday, centres on an incident that unfolded in July, when one of OpenAI’s experimental models gained access to the internet.

It proceeded to launch a days-long cyberattack on the AI hosting platform Hugging Face.

In the California complaint, Bonta argues that the incident indicates that OpenAI pursues growth over guardrails, leading to potentially dangerous errors.

“The Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritises growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability — and this was only one of 80 known incidents,” Bonta said in a statement.

The lawsuit is the first brought by a state in response to the July incident. It alleges that OpenAI violated California’s consumer protection laws and created a public nuisance through its actions.

The complaint, filed in a state court in San Francisco, calls for civil penalties against OpenAI and an injunction to bar it from engaging in actions that constitute “unfair competition”.

“The simple truth is that the attack was entirely foreseeable in light of OpenAI’s decision to test models it knew to be dangerous in a flawed and exploitable testing environment without proper oversight,” the complaint reads.

The Hugging Face incident became a catalyst for anxieties in the US about the explosive growth of the AI industry and the relatively light oversight it receives from the government.

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President Donald Trump’s administration has largely opposed blanket regulations on the AI industry, warning that such rules could stifle the industry’s growth.

In December 2025, for instance, Trump issued an executive order attempting to limit the ability of individual states to pass laws that might govern AI development.

“United States AI companies must be free to innovate without cumbersome regulation. But excessive State regulation thwarts this imperative,” the order reads.

“My Administration must act with the Congress to ensure that there is a minimally burdensome national standard — not 50 discordant State ones.”

Polls, however, show that a majority of Americans want to see greater oversight of AI development and are wary that the technology could fuel economic and social disruptions.

The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, for instance, found in October that 64 percent of US adults believe AI is developing too rapidly. Roughly 81 percent said the technology should be kept under human control, rather than be left to operate independently.

Several high-profile resignations in the AI sector — notably that of Jacob Coxon in September — have also spurred concerns about the lack of oversight.

“They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives,” Coxon, formerly a researcher at the AI firm Anthropic, wrote in a social media post about his departure.

“Do not underestimate the power of this technology. These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources.”

In Monday’s lawsuit, California officials accuse companies like OpenAI of failing to “adequately secure and monitor” their AI tests. It also alleged that the company had obstructed state investigators when they attempted to look into incidents like the Hugging Face hacking.

“OpenAI thwarted the Attorney General’s efforts to investigate these incidents, including by refusing to provide detailed information about the full universe of incidents known to the company,” the lawsuit said.

OpenAI has responded to July’s incident by stating that it would reinforce its safety measures and acknowledging the need for greater transparency.

In September, it also published a framework for “tracking, investigating, and disclosing instances of model misalignment” to better inform lawmakers and the public.